Ray Clemence: Funeral held for England legend as former team-mates pay tribute in private service

Former England, Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper Ray Clemence died in November aged 72 after living with advanced prostate cancer for 15 years; ex-Spurs team-mate Ossie Ardiles was among those who attended the private service on Wednesday

Former Liverpool and England player Jamie Redknapp pays tribute to Ray Clemence who has died at the age of 72, calling him 'a true legend of the game'

The funeral of former Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper Ray Clemence took place on Wednesday.

A private family service was held for the ex-England international, who died last month aged 72. Clemence had been living with advanced prostate cancer since 2005.

"Today in the funeral of our great colleague and friend, Ray Clemence. All the legends of Spurs paying tribute to a wonderful man in a very touching service," former team-mate Ossie Ardiles wrote on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers with his lovely family and friends. We will miss you... RIP Raymondo."

Another team-mate Graham Roberts tweeted: "I have to say that Ray Clemence's family have done him proud, the ceremony was absolutely beautiful and Vee, Stephen, Julie and Sarah you should be very proud, your dad was very special and I will miss him. I have to say that I had tears in my eyes RIP Clem."

Klopp's tribute to Clemence

Jurgen Klopp hailed Clemence as an "extraordinary player and a wonderful person" after the Liverpool legend died last month.

1:23 Liverpool’s goalkeepers paid tribute to club legend Ray Clemence by laying a wreath in front of The Kop ahead of their match against Leicester

Clemence made 665 appearances during a 14-year career with the club. He signed as an 18-year-old for £18,000 from Scunthorpe in 1967 and went on to win five First Division titles, three European Cups, two UEFA Cups, the European Super Cup, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Klopp said: "This is an extremely sad moment for everyone associated with Liverpool FC and we, as the current team and management, send all our love to the family.

"We should never forget it is great players who make great teams and clubs. You only need to listen to the legends of LFC from his era to understand his significance.

"They say it better than I ever could; that Ray Clemence is one of the reasons our club is such a special one all these years later. He was one of the foundation stones that so much of this club's success was built on.

1:09 Peter Shilton pays tribute to friend Ray Clemence and says they kept their goalkeeping rivalry separate from their friendship

"Our feeling in this moment is of course overwhelmingly sadness, but it is also appreciation. Our fans will remember with fondness an extraordinary player and a wonderful person who contributed so much to Liverpool Football Club.

"He and his loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers. You'll Never Walk Alone."

Tributes paid to goalkeeping great

0:31 England manager Gareth Southgate has paid tribute to Ray Clemence and says the former Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper was a 'wonderful servant for English football'

Clemence served as England goalkeeping coach under four managers - including Sven Goran Eriksson - who said: "I'm really sorry for him and his family. As a player, he was one of the best ever. To work with him was fantastic.

"I was very keen to keep him as long as I was manager of England. He was positive, he was happy, he had good humour. He was very skilful too as a goalkeeping coach.

"When I started the [England managerial] job, I asked him who was the best goalkeeper, and he chose sometimes. I trusted him 110 per cent.

1:00 Sven-Goran Eriksson leads the tributes to former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72

"He was a great man to me, not only on a professional level, but also a great man personally and we became close friends."

Another former England boss, Fabio Capello, added: "Ray was a fantastic person and a good friend. He was a very important member of the England coaching staff, liked and respected by everyone.

1:52 Alan Kennedy has paid tribute to his former Liverpool team-mate Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72

"When I first arrived in England I remembered Ray as a brilliant goalkeeper with Liverpool, Tottenham and the national team. He was also an excellent goalkeeper coach. A gentleman who had a great sense of humour.

"We often played golf together with Sir Trevor Brooking which I always enjoyed. I really appreciated his knowledge and loyal support while I was the England manager. I would like to send my deepest condolences to all of Ray's family."