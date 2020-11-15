Ray Clemence obituary: Former England, Liverpool and Tottenham 'keeper dies aged 72

Clemence passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday; Goalkeeper won five First Division titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups, three UEFA Cups and the League Cup, as well as 61 caps for England

Sven-Goran Eriksson leads the tributes to former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who has died at the age of 72

Ray Clemence went from stacking deckchairs on Skegness beach to being the last line of defence in the all-conquering Liverpool team of the 1970s and early 1980s.

An £18,000 signing from Scunthorpe, Clemence helped Liverpool win five First Division titles and three European Cups during 11 years as first choice at Anfield in which he remarkably missed only six league matches.

The former England international, who conceded just 16 goals in the 42-match 1978-79 season, played more than 1,100 games for Scunthorpe, Liverpool, Tottenham and the national team over a 23-year career.

Clemence, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2005 and also had treatment for a brain tumour, died on Sunday at the age of 72.

Signed by Bill Shankly in 1967, Clemence was the greatest goalkeeper to play for Liverpool and arguably the best of his generation, despite his international competition with Peter Shilton which saw his rival win 125 caps to his 61.

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of the greatest-ever goalkeepers, Ray Clemence.



The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ray’s family and many friends.



Rest in peace, Ray Clemence 1948-2020. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 15, 2020

As well as the league titles and European Cup successes, Clemence also won an FA Cup, a League Cup, two UEFA Cups and the European Super Cup, but his contribution was much greater than the sum of his honours.

And all that after having been reluctant to play in goal in the first place.

Born in Skegness on August 5, 1948, a nine-year-old Clemence started as a centre-forward, but was a defender in his early teens before, one day, Lumley Secondary Modern's school team found themselves short of a 'keeper.

"I couldn't play anywhere else. I never wanted to be a goalkeeper. The sports master nominated me to go into goal. When I went into goal, it was just natural for me to do," said Clemence, who is survived by wife Veronica, son Stephen - a former player and now a coach - and daughters Sarah and Julie.

We are extremely saddened to learn that former #ThreeLions goalkeeper and coach Ray Clemence has passed away at the age of 72.



All of our thoughts are with Ray’s family, friends and former clubs at this time. pic.twitter.com/VfMLuhH8zw — England (@England) November 15, 2020

After being rejected as a schoolboy by Notts County, he arrived at Scunthorpe as a 17-year-old in 1965 but in his fourth game as a professional let in seven against local rivals Grimsby.

Nevertheless, within two years he had attracted the interest of Liverpool, a club about to embark on one of the greatest spells of success in the history of the game.

His last appearance for Scunthorpe in 1967, though, saw them lose 3-0 to Doncaster, with Shankly present to see Clemence be at fault for two of the goals.

Image: Clemence won European Cups with Liverpool

"I remember telling my parents my big chance had just gone straight out the window," Clemence recalled. "That summer, because I was still on only £11 a week, I took a job on the deckchairs at Skegness beach."

A few weeks later, while at his summer job, he spotted a man running towards him.

"My mum had phoned the council to send someone to find me. She'd had a call from the club to say Scunthorpe had agreed a fee with Liverpool and it was up to me if I wanted to go.

"My life changed at that moment, as I'm standing there stacking deckchairs."

Image: Clemence moved to Tottenham in 1981 after deciding he wanted to leave Liverpool for a new challenge

The only thing he would stack up after that were trophies and accolades.

After serving his apprenticeship in the Central League, he took over from Tommy Lawrence on a permanent basis during the 1969-70 season, despite being assured by Shankly when he signed that Lawrence was "over the hill and past his best".

But it was worth the wait as Clemence won every major honour in the game bar the European Cup Winners' Cup in 665 appearances before, surprisingly, announcing at the age of 32 that he needed a new challenge to prolong his career.

He moved to Tottenham in 1981 and did just that, playing for a further seven years and making 330 appearances for the north London club.

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of legendary former goalkeeper Ray Clemence.



We extend our deepest sympathies to Ray's family and many friends throughout the game at this sad time. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 15, 2020

He helped them win the FA Cup in 1982 and the UEFA Cup two years later, although he was a spectator for their final victory over Anderlecht as stand-in Tony Parks proved Spurs' penalty shoot-out hero.

Clemence hung up his gloves for good in 1988 and joined the Tottenham coaching staff.

He also had a spell in charge of Barnet before, in 1996, joining the England coaching team under Glenn Hoddle. He remained part of the backroom staff until his retirement in 2013.

Image: Ray Clemence spent 17 years as part of the backroom staff with the England team

On the international front, Clemence's battle with Shilton for the England No 1 shirt was a cause of some frustration, with the pair rotated for more than a decade. Clemence made his debut in 1972 and won his final cap in 1983.

I’m absolutely devastated to be told of the sad news that @RayClem1 has just passed away we were rivals but good friends Ray was a brilliant goalkeeper with a terrific sense of humour I will miss him a great deal as we’ve kept friends long after retiring RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/KwpCbtrErC — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) November 15, 2020

His biggest disappointment was missing out on a place in the starting line-up in the 1982 World Cup, effectively as a result of Tottenham's FA Cup final replay with QPR which prevented him featuring in two pre-tournament friendlies.

He rated his save from Borussia Monchengladbach's Uli Stielike in the 1977 European Cup final with the score at 1-1 as his most important.

However, the goal he is most associated with was Scotland's second in their 2-1 victory at Hampden Park in 1976 when Liverpool team-mate Kenny Dalglish steered it between his legs.

"Gordon Banks is remembered for his save against Pele and I'm remembered for that," he said ruefully.