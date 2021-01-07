Tottenham make Alanna Kennedy, Shelina Zadorsky deals permanent

Tottenham Women have confirmed the permanent signings of Alanna Kennedy and Shelina Zadorsky following successful loan spells.

Both players joined Spurs from Orlando Pride until the end of 2020 but have now put pen to paper on contracts running until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Kennedy, the 25-year-old Australia international midfielder, has made 12 appearances and says she had settled well into Rehanne Skinner's side.

"When I signed there was always the potential for me to stay longer and when the decision had to be made, I didn't feel ready to end my time here," Kennedy said.

"As a team, we're moving in an upward direction and starting to show what we are capable of. I believe in our goals and want to help the team fulfil our potential this season.

"We have more to build on and more to give in this league. We want to lift the club to where we think it should be and finish in the top half of the table. I'm looking forward to getting back out there this year."

Canada international Zadorsky has become an integral part of the backline, making 11 appearances.

"It was an easy decision to make," the 27-year-old said. "I'm really looking forward to the rest of the season, we have so much potential as a team and I am excited to be part of the journey.

"As a group, moving up the table and giving our fans something to be proud of are our main goals.

"It's a new chapter for the club, our confidence is high and our aim is to push on from here."

