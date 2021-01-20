Tottenham transfer news: Danny Rose interesting Trabzonspor

Tottenham’s Danny Rose is wanted by Turkish side Trabzonspor as the left-back enters the final six months of his contract.

Although the 30-year-old is currently the longest-serving player at the club having joined in 2007, he does not figure in Jose Mourinho's plans.

And after returning from a loan spell at Newcastle United last season, Rose has found himself training with the Under-23s having not been given a squad number this term.

Despite pushing for the title last season, Trabzonspor are seventh in the table this season but are still aiming to secure a European spot.

Should Rose join the Turkish side he will link up with Chelsea's Lewis Baker and Stoke City's Benik Afobe who are both on-loan at the club.

1:05 Speaking on The Transfer Show, Dharmesh Sheth discusses the possibility of Tottenham terminating the contract of Danny Rose this month.

Could Spurs terminate Rose's contract early?

Speaking on The Transfer Show, Dharmesh Sheth said: "It's not been the greatest of time for Danny Rose with no squad number at Tottenham.

"Spurs are keen to see him leave in this transfer window and he's only got six months left on his contract.

"It's a long-standing interested (Trabzonspor) and with what Arsenal have done with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Sokratis, mutually agreeing to cancel their contracts, I just wonder if that option is something Tottenham are thinking of doing.

"Maybe they are thinking about coming up with a deal where Spurs don't pay the full amount of the remainder of the contract but Danny Rose gets something he will be satisfied with and becomes a free agent."

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

