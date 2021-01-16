Christian Eriksen keen to return to Tottenham from Inter Milan in January

Christian Eriksen is keen on returning to Tottenham this month with his former club interested in taking the Inter Milan midfielder on loan.

The Denmark international has been made available for transfer after struggling to break into Antonio Conte's plans since joining the Serie A club from Spurs - less than12 months ago.

Eriksen has been restricted to just 39 appearances and has played only 13 times in all competitions this season, failing to score or claim a single assist.

Inter are open to a loan deal for Eriksen as the Italian club think it will put him in the shop window, and potentially increase his transfer value should they sell him in the summer.

There have been no formal discussions between the two clubs over a deal for Eriksen.

Inter's stance could complicate matters, with the Italian club believed to have already priced out some interested parties with their loan fee.

Image: Eriksen left Spurs in January last year

Conte has privately told Eriksen he needs to show character in this situation and that he wants him to be Inter's playmaker.

Eriksen played the whole of the 2-1 Coppa Italia win against Fiorentina on Wednesday. Inter play Juventus on Sunday in Serie A.

Speaking on Eriksen's situation last year, Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said: "Conte has already spoken about it thoroughly. I can just add that we do not certainly have to force a player to stay when he asks to leave.

"We will have to evaluate the situation. Now he is available for Conte, who has been making him play in [Eriksen's] respect and in the club's respect.

"Up to now, we have not received any request from Eriksen, but at the right time we will try to find the right combinations."

Eriksen has also been linked with a move to West Ham, while PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is also keen on being reunited with the 28-year-old.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.