Harry Winks: Valencia want Tottenham midfielder on loan

Valencia are interested in securing a loan move for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks.

Sky Sports News understands the La Liga club are interested in a loan deal for Winks which includes an option to buy.

No formal offer has yet been made for the England international and Tottenham do not want to let the midfielder depart the club during the January transfer window.

Winks, 24, who is under contract at his boyhood club until the summer of 2024, has made seven Premier League appearances and played five times in the Europa League so far this season.

In November, Winks admitted his lack of gametime at Tottenham this season constituted a "difficult" situation which had the potential to hinder his chances of being selected for England ahead of the European Championships this summer.

1:16 Miguel Delaney of The Independent told Super Sunday matchday that Jose Mourinho would like reinforcements at centre half and he suggested that Dele Alli could be a target for Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

Asked if he needed to play more minutes at club level to stay in the thoughts of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, Winks replied: "Definitely, my situation at Tottenham is difficult at the moment.

"It's important that I keep fighting and working as hard as I can to stay in the squad and to stay in the team. I want to be a part of that in the Euros and I want to be in the starting XI in the Euros as well.

"But, yes, it's important that back at Tottenham I get the opportunities there and I stay in the team there as well."

Meanwhile, Tottenham are not looking to offload Dele Alli during January with the club expecting him to stay and fight for a place in the first-team.

Benfica want midfielder Gedson Fernandes to return to the Portuguese club, six months before his loan deal expires.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.