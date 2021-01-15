Sheffield United vs Tottenham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield United vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Sheffield United's injury problems are showing little signs of easing as they prepare to host Tottenham. He did not name names, but Blades boss Chris Wilder expects to be without seven players for the game on Sunday.

George Baldock, Enda Stevens, Jack Rodwell and Oli McBurnie were among those absent in midweek as United earned their first Premier League win of the season against Newcastle. Lys Mousset was on the bench for that game despite nursing a knock.

Sander Berge (toe) and Jack O'Connell (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Tottenham are missing only Giovani Lo Celso for the trip north. Lo Celso is battling a hamstring injury which is set to keep him out until next month.

Steven Bergwijn is set to return after missing the last two games through illness.

How to follow

Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 17th January 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Sheffield United vs Tottenham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm on Sunday; kick-off at 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Despite having no affinity whatsoever for Sheffield United, even I afforded a fist-pump in their direction after their 1-0 win over Newcastle. It would be a footballing catastrophe if they break Derby's record for the fewest points in season (11) - we must fight against that. Interestingly, Derby's only win that season was 1-0 at home to Newcastle. Spooky.

It was a victory for long-term performance data that showcased that the Blades remain a well-equipped side on their day and also a victory for being a good bloke in the case of Chris Wilder. I'm certain they will provide a stern test for Tottenham, too. However, it's difficult to see Wilder's team creating enough big chances to test what is usually a watertight Spurs defence, who have conceded just 16 goals - only Man City (13) have conceded fewer.

The Blades have lost 11 games by one goal while Spurs have beaten both Burnley and West Brom by a solitary goal on the road this season. That will do again for Jose Mourinho, who will back his defence to keep out one of the most toothless attacks in Premier League history. It would be Spurs' first win at Bramall Lane since 1975 - a run of seven games without a win there.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Sheffield United have lost just two of their last 11 top-flight matches against Spurs (W5 D4), avoiding defeat in both matches last season (W1 D1).

Spurs are winless in their last seven away league matches against Sheffield United (D3 L4) since a 2-1 win in December 1975.

Sheffield United have won consecutive games in all competitions, after going 21 matches without a win beforehand (D3 L18).

After scoring 13 goals and winning their first four away league games this season, Spurs are winless in their last four on the road (D3 L1), netting just three goals in that run.

The two other teams to go as many as 17 games winless from the start of a top-flight season - Burnley in 1889/90 and Bolton in 1902/03 - both registered back-to-back wins after winning the first games of their seasons, as Sheffield United could achieve here.

Sheffield United are looking to become the first side to win in consecutive Premier League matches when starting the day in bottom place since West Bromwich Albion in April/May 2018.

No side has scored more first-half goals than Tottenham in the Premier League this season (19), including a league-high eight goals in the opening 15 minutes of games. Spurs have also shipped fewer goals before half-time than any other Premier League side this term (four).

