Harry Kane: Tottenham striker set to be out for a 'few weeks' with ankle injuries

Jose Mourinho fears Harry Kane will be absent for a "few weeks" after suffering two separate ankle injuries during Tottenham's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

The Spurs captain was substituted at half-time after twice requiring on-field treatment.

After hobbling away from a challenge by Thiago, Kane then suffered another knock when he tangled with Jordan Henderson.

Describing the injuries, Mourinho said: "The second one was worst than the first one."

In pictures: How Kane's problems unfolded

Image: Harry Kane injured his ankle following a tackle from Thiago

Image: Harry Kane made it to half-time before it was decided he would play no further part in the match

Image: Harry Kane appeared to be in discomfort on the pitch when he was being treated by the physios

