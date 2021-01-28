Harry Kane: Tottenham striker set to be out for a 'few weeks' with ankle injuries

Jose Mourinho fears Harry Kane will be absent for a "few weeks" after suffering two separate ankle injuries during Tottenham's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.
The Spurs captain was substituted at half-time after twice requiring on-field treatment.
After hobbling away from a challenge by Thiago, Kane then suffered another knock when he tangled with Jordan Henderson.
Describing the injuries, Mourinho said: "The second one was worst than the first one."
In pictures: How Kane's problems unfolded
More to follow...