Harry Kane: Tottenham striker set to be out for a 'few weeks' with ankle injuries

Harry Kane injured in incidents with Thiago and Jordan Henderson during Liverpool's 3-1 win at Tottenham; Spurs play Chelsea next week

Thursday 28 January 2021 23:04, UK

Harry Kane twisted both his ankles
Image: Harry Kane twisted his left ankle

Jose Mourinho fears Harry Kane will be absent for a "few weeks" after suffering two separate ankle injuries during Tottenham's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

The Spurs captain was substituted at half-time after twice requiring on-field treatment.

After hobbling away from a challenge by Thiago, Kane then suffered another knock when he tangled with Jordan Henderson.

Describing the injuries, Mourinho said: "The second one was worst than the first one."

In pictures: How Kane's problems unfolded

Harry Kane injures his ankle following a tackle from Thiago
Image: Harry Kane injured his ankle following a tackle from Thiago
Harry Kane made it to half-time before it was decided he would play no further part in the match
Image: Harry Kane made it to half-time before it was decided he would play no further part in the match
Harry Kane appeared to be in discomfort on the pitch when he was being treated by the physios
Image: Harry Kane appeared to be in discomfort on the pitch when he was being treated by the physios

