Tottenham hold online auction to provide mental health support for local students

Tottenham are holding an online auction to provide mental health support to local school students.

The money raised will fund a full-time counselling provision at the London Academy of Excellence (LAE) Tottenham, the state-funded sixth form college based within the Club's stadium development scheme.

The prizes include the boots worn by Heung Min-Son in the 2-0 victory over Arsenal in December, in which the South Korea forward scored the opening goal.

A signed Moussa Sissoko shirt from the Carabao Cup semi-final victory against Brentford is another prize, along with shirts and boots signed by Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Hugo Lloris among others.

The club is also offering the chance to take on The Dare Skywalk, over 46 metres above the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in the company of first-team assistant Ledley King.

LAET students are aiming to achieve places at top universities in the face of economic hardship and pressures.

Image: The boots worn by Heung Min-Son in the 2-0 win over Arsenal are being auctioned off

Sponsored by Tottenham Hotspur and Highgate School, the college was recently named The Sunday Times Sixth Form College of the Year, with 66 per cent of its students winning places at Russell Group Universities following this year's A-Level results, including six at Oxford and five at Cambridge.

A further 10 students have been offered Oxbridge places in the next academic year, with more than 80 per cent holding offers to Russell Group Universities.

This is despite the school being situated within one of the two per cent most deprived wards in the country.

Image: Moussa Sissoko scores the opening goal in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Brentford

Jan Balon, head teacher of LAE Tottenham, said: "Good mental health is fundamental to be able to thrive in life.

"The level of support required in this area is growing - both due to increased student numbers and demand for these services - and, to reduce waiting times, we need additional counselling provision to support young people suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

"COVID-19 has exacerbated existing inequalities and many members of our student body have experienced extreme financial hardship, parental job losses and bereavements in their immediate family. We want to make sure we can best support them through this period to help them to thrive at and beyond LAE Tottenham."

Tottenham Executive Director Donna-Maria Cullen added: "This is a cause that is close to the hearts of everyone at the Club - as has been displayed by the incredible generosity of our players in donating such high-value prizes to this auction.

"We are extremely proud of LAE Tottenham's staff and students for achieving such incredible results in recent years and want to ensure our local young people continue to be given the best possible support alongside their studies during these difficult times."

The full list of items is on the club's eBay page with the auction running until 5pm on Friday, February 26.