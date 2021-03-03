Gareth Bale: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho says Wales international will play against Fulham

Jose Mourinho confirmed Gareth Bale will play his third game in nine days when Tottenham face Fulham on Thursday.

Bale produced his best display of the season by scoring two goals and grabbing an assist in the 4-0 win over Burnley.

The Wales international also made a scoring impact off the bench in the midweek Europa League win over Wolfsberger.

Mourinho said he would have to manage Bale's minutes as he recovers from an injury-hit season and two years of inactivity at Real Madrid.

However, he will definitely be involved at Craven Cottage, either from the start or off the bench.

"I believe so. Start the game, being on the bench, I don't know. We have to decide," Mourinho said.

"He's such an experienced guy so of course his opinion is very important. But good reaction, good recovering session and he will be involved.

"I repeat: bench or starting but he'll be there."

Bale's return to top form has been a long time coming as it looked like his loan return from Real Madrid was going to disappoint.

Asked why it had taken the 31-year-old so long to get to top form, Mourinho said: "Why for the past two years he had what he had in Madrid? Ask them. Maybe if they answer you, you can understand better why he took a while.

"Maybe to be patient was the main reason for him to reach the level he showed in the last couple of weeks."