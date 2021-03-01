Europa League: Tottenham's last-16 games with Dinamo Zagreb reversed

Tottenham’s Europa League games against Dinamo Zagreb have been reversed due to a clash with north London rivals Arsenal.

Spurs were due to face the Croatian champions away on Thursday, March 11 with the second leg taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seven days later (Thursday, March 18).

However, with the Gunners also set to face Greek side Olympiakos at home on the same evening, Tottenham's fixtures have now been reversed.

This is because, as domestic cup winners, winning the FA Cup last season, Arsenal are given priority and therefore retain their home tie in the second leg.

A Tottenham statement read: "Both legs of the tie will continue to be staged at each club's home stadium with the first leg now taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday 11 March (kick-off 8pm UK) and the return leg at Stadium Maksimir in Zagreb on Thursday 18 March (kick off 5.55pm UK).

"UEFA has switched our games to avoid two teams from the same city playing at home on the same evening in accordance with Article 21 of the UEFA Europa League regulations for the 2020/21 season, and the principles approved by the Club Competitions Committee."

Jose Mourinho's side eased their way into the round-of-16 stage in the competition following an 8-1 aggregate victory over Austrian team Wolfsberger.

Spurs won the UEFA Cup - the previous incarnation of the Europa League - in 1972 and 1984, while their manager Jose Mourinho lifted the trophy with Porto in 2003 and Manchester United in 2017.