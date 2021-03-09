Gareth Bale: Does Real Madrid loanee now have Tottenham future after recent resurgence for Jose Mourinho's side?

Is Gareth Bale finally showing the form that could earn him an extended stay at Tottenham?

Jose Mourinho's side have recorded three Premier League wins in eight days to keep their top-four chances alive, with a resurgent Bale scoring twice in their most recent victory - a 4-1 rout of Crystal Palace.

After a stuttering return to north London following his season-long loan from Real Madrid, the Welshman has made three successive league starts and scored six goals in six games in all competitions.

Is it time to talk about Tottenham tying down Bale - who has just a year left on his current Madrid contract - to a longer deal back in the Premier League?

Jasper Taylor was joined by Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour, Dharmesh Sheth and Ben Ransom on the latest Pitch to Post Review show to discuss Bale's future, plus what Tottenham's Champions League challenge might mean for Harry Kane.

'Good chance of Bale stay - but he must keep delivering'

Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour:

"I still think there's a long way to go [over a decision on his future].

"If it continues the way it's going at the moment there is a good chance but he needs to keep delivering. That is the challenge for him.

"You would think if Tottenham qualify for the Champions League next season with Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Bale, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura all delivering, why would they want to break that up?

"Bale is finally showing form - he's shown some great link-up play - we know what Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane are capable of and Dele Alli is back in the team, which has only strengthened Tottenham from an attacking point of view.

"We were always told, especially around Christmas and January, that all sides were hopeful we would see a good Gareth Bale in the second half of the season.

"It has taken him a while to get used to the demands of the Premier League again - yes he's been there in the past of course but as he has alluded to, his body is different, he's 31 and he's had to adapt given all the injuries and lack of game-time at Real Madrid.

"He wasn't ready to come straight in and make an instant impact, especially for a demanding manager like Mourinho but Tottenham are finally seeing close to the best of him as possible.

"Some people are saying, 'Well, it's against the likes of Crystal Palace and Fulham' but every league game is important and he's looked sharp and impressive.

"There's every chance [of him staying] if he keeps this form up but it's about doing it consistently and it's about managing his minutes to get a lot from him in those minutes he does play."

'No Madrid appetite for Bale return'

Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom:

"I was out in Madrid when Bale was flying in; I was asking the question of a lot of people out there: is there any way back for him here, perhaps with a new manager at the helm?

"But there was no appetite at all for Bale to return - that was among fans I spoke to, among reporters who cover the club; I also spoke to [former Real president] Ramon Calderon, who said there was no way he could come back and play for Real Madrid.

"You have to think that Spurs right now have the Gareth Bale that Tottenham fans and Jose Mourinho would have dreamed of when they signed him.

"He looks happy, he's integrated into that attack and you would have thought there'll be a will from all sides to try and extend that deal - if he continues as he's going at the moment."

Where does Kane rank among world's best?

Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour:

"I think he's one of the world's best strikers.

"You ask yourself who the best striker in the world is and Robert Lewandowski comes to mind; in terms of players who are at a certain age and point in their career, at the point where they're comfortable with themselves and delivering, Kane is in the Lewandowski category.

"We can talk about Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland; they're two unbelievable strikers but they're at the beginning of their careers so it's about consistently delivering.

"Kane has done it season after season. He's done it on the biggest stage. He's certainly up there in the best four or five but when you get to that level, it's almost impossible to decide."

Could big decision be looming for Kane?

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"He's in the top five in the world - it's so subjective when it comes to who the No. 1 is - but I just think now that it's crucial Tottenham get Champions League football.

"He's at that age where the next few years are his peak years. Does he want to be at a club not in the Champions League and if Spurs don't make it, does he have a decision to make?

Come the summer, he's going to be someone that a lot of big clubs are going to be looking at. Sergio Aguero is into the final six months of his Manchester City contract; would Kane fit in there or might they go for someone younger?

"It would be a big decision for Kane and Tottenham. If they don't make it, would he stay or move on? We might find out a little bit about his mentality.

"It's such a tough one for Kane because he clearly loves Tottenham. It reminds me of the Wayne Rooney situation; I know he came through the system at Everton but he moved at a young age to Manchester United and the fallout from those occasions when he nearly left was huge.

"Everything you have done for a club you are putting at risk if you have to come out and publicly force a move and there's no way Tottenham and Mourinho would allow Kane to move unless he did that. It's perhaps a bit easier if it's Real Madrid or Barcelona but big clubs in England are looking for a striker.

"I can't see City buying Kane because of the finances it would take but if he was available he would fit in wonderfully."

