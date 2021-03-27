Harry Kane: England and Tottenham striker to decide future after Euros

England captain Harry Kane says he will decide his Tottenham future after this summer's Euros.

The Spurs striker, who is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United, City and Real Madrid, wants to keep his full attention on leading England to their first piece of silverware since the 1966 World Cup win.

Kane will be hoping to win his first major trophy against City in this season's Carabao Cup final, and Spurs still have work to do in the Premier League, as they currently sit three points outside the top four.

Spurs' success in the final phase of the season could have a bearing on the 27-year-old's future, but Kane says he will wait until the conclusion of the Euros before making his plans clear.

"I think that's a hard question to answer right now," Kane told the Telegraph, when asked if the speculation around his future will impact his performances.

Image: Kane wants to focus on football - rather than speculation

"It's important that all my focus is on the two England games coming up now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros. To be thinking about speculation or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance.

"I always like to be focused on one goal and one job and that's to finish strong with Spurs, win these qualifiers with England and hopefully go on and have a great Euros. Look, I try to stay out of that speculation as much as possible.

"I'm fully focussed on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer, and then we'll see where we go from there."