Harry Kane: Tottenham striker sparks fresh transfer talk; Roy Keane says England captain should move

Roy Keane believes Harry Kane has to leave Tottenham this summer in order to win the trophies his status deserves - but Kaveh Solhekol has warned it may be "impossible" for any club to afford to buy the England captain this summer.

Although Kane has three years remaining on his contract at Spurs, the striker has sparked more transfer speculation about his future by declining to offer a cast-iron assurance he will still be at the club next season.

Speaking after Kane inspired England to a comfortable 2-0 win over Albania, Sky Sports pundit Keane told ITV: "If you are a top player you want to win the big trophies. There's a big few months coming up for Tottenham - the League Cup final and can they get into the top four? That's a huge question mark, will it influence him?

"He's under contract and Tottenham will have a lot to say about it. But if you are in his shoes this summer, l think he has to move to win the big prizes. He's not going to do it at Tottenham."

Tottenham play Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on April 25. They are currently sixth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

What did Kane say to spark renewed transfer talk?

Ahead of England's World Cup Qualifier in Albania, Kane was asked whether the speculation around his future would impact his performances.

"I think that's a hard question to answer right now," Kane replied.

"It's important that all my focus is on the two England games coming up now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros. To be thinking about speculation or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance.

"I'm fully focused on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer, and then we'll see where we go from there."

Haven't we heard this before from Kane?

Kane told Sky Sports in March 2020 he was willing to leave Tottenham if the club did not progress.

During an Instagram chat with Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp, Kane made clear he would contemplate leaving Spurs if he did not believe they could challenge for trophies.

Asked whether he would be at Tottenham for the rest of his career, Kane responded: "It's one of those things, I couldn't say yes, I couldn't say no. I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs. But it's one of those things - I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I'm not someone to just stay there for the sake of it.

"I'm an ambitious player, I want to improve, I want to get better, I want to become one of the top, top players.

"It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. So it's not a definite I'm going to stay there forever - but it's not a no either.

"…It's a hard thing to take as a player. I want to win at everything I do so when we're coming close and you don't quite get there it's hard to take and starts to build up."

Solhekol: 'Virtually impossible any club could afford Kane this summer'

Sky Sports' News Kaveh Solhekol:

"There is a lot of speculation seeming to suggest that because he hasn't won anything at Tottenham [and] he is now 27, maybe he feels this summer would be the perfect time for him to leave Spurs and move to another club where he may be able to win more trophies.

"Now, the facts of this situation are that he has never said he wants to leave Spurs.

"He has more than three years left on his Spurs contract and because of the pandemic I think it would be virtually impossible for anyone to be able to afford to sign him this summer.

"Don't forget that Spurs are in the League Cup final so he could win a trophy against Manchester City next month and they are only three points off a Champions League place."

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth:

"Tottenham are under no pressure to sell - Kane has over three years left on his contract. A potential departure appears to come down to two things. A club coming in with an astronomical offer and Kane asking to go. If that was to happen, what will Tottenham do? Keep a player who doesn't want to be there? Or cash in?

"Kane is 28 in July. These are the peak years of his career. And for all the goals, a major piece of silverware has so far eluded him. A chance to change that is upcoming - the League Cup final next month against Manchester City. Would winning that be enough to convince Kane the club is "progressing" in the way he wants. Or would it represent a parting gift?

"There are likely to be offers in the summer - but can any club afford the fee? Nobody has been immune to the impact the pandemic has had on finances.

"Talk of Kane's future is heating up, though - Tottenham's stunning Europa League exit served only to intensify that talk… the next two months will be crucial. Can Tottenham win a trophy? Can Tottenham finish in the top four? Will that be enough to satisfy Kane?

"Harry Kane loves Spurs. But sometimes, love just ain't enough."

