England player ratings: How they rated in 2-0 win in Albania

Nick Pope - N/A

Had a few iffy moments with the ball at his feet but that's about all. For the second match in a row, he did not have a shot to save. Poland's Robert Lewandowski will surely give the Burnley goalkeeper a proper test in midweek.

Kyle Walker - 6

The third England player to line up at right-back this week even in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Did not do anything wrong in his performance but neither did he provide a compelling case to be considered England's number one number two. The battle for this particular position will be long-lasting.

John Stones - 7

Barely tested defensively but his selection ahead of Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings is proof positive that his redemption with club has also served to bring about his revival at international level too. Stones vs Lewandowski will be an intriguing subplot on Wednesday night.

Harry Maguire - 7

Seemed to be involved in all the moments of physicality during Sunday night's encounter and typically stood up well to the challenge. One header late on, made at the expense of a clattering from his own goalkeeper, was especially brave and the all-Manchester United Maguire-Shaw axis on the left of defence will surely be a firm fixture for England this summer.

Luke Shaw - 7

Lively throughout and created Kane's opener with an incisive cross in the match's first moment of quality. That said, his contribution faded after the interval, but no matter. Shaw is surely England's first-choice left-back now.

Declan Rice - 7

The deepest - by a significant distance - of England's midfield and it was noticeable just how often Rice slotted in and among Stones and Maguire to take possession. Did the job but, like with Maguire and Stones, it was difficult to make any firmer judgement given the lack of attacking threat and menace from Albania.

Kalvin Phillips - 6

Unconvincing. Saw plenty of the ball but too many passes went sideways or backwards. Deployed further upfield after the break but no surprise when he was the first England player to be replaced after 70 minutes.

Raheem Sterling - 8

Deserved an assist for the lovely cross which Kane rifled onto the bar and remained England's most creative player throughout. There are plenty of options up front for England but Sterling's place isn't in question. The decision is surely one plus Mount, Sterling and Kane.

Mason Mount - 8

Grew into the game after an early careless pass created Albania's best chance of the match after just 12 minutes. But played an important role in England's opening goal and then produced a calm, clever finish to double the lead after the break. Fitness permitting, he is nailed-on to start against Croatia on June 13.

Phil Foden - 6

A tad disappointing. Brought into the starting XI as Southgate elected for a 4-2-3-1 formation, but Foden was relatively quiet for large parts before making his first prominent impression when his shot was tipped onto a post shortly into the second half. The likes of Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford and even Bukayo Saka still have hope.

Harry Kane - 9

Another day, another goal and another assist. Opened the scoring with a clinical header into the corner of the net but really should have doubled the scoring a few minutes later when he lashed Sterling's inviting cross onto the bar. Put another, but far more difficult chance over the bar immediately after the break but then claimed an assist with the well-chosen pass which Mount finished off. A world-class performer who remains England's most vital performer.

SUBS

James Ward-Prowse - 7

Far more conspicuous than Phillips after coming on but will want to forget about the shanked attempted chip-through which brought back memories of Geoff Thomas and France 1992. Look it up on YouTube.

Jesse Lingard - N/A

Given a late run as a replacement for Foden.