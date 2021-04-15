Dulux apologise for Tottenham Twitter posts after confirming partnership

Tottenham's new sponsor Dulux have apologised for a series of social media posts that followed the announcement of the Premier League club's partnership with the paint brand on Thursday.

The two parties confirmed their new relationship on Thursday, but shortly after Dulux's official Twitter account sent posts making light of Tottenham's defensive struggles this season, and the club's lack of silverware in recent years.

The posts were soon deleted from Dulux's account, but several social media users took screenshots which circulated on Twitter throughout the day.

"We're deeply sorry for the posts from Dulux this morning in response to the announcement of our relationship with @SpursOfficial," the apology read.

"These do not reflect how proud we are to be the official paint supplier of the club. We're investigating what happened and apologise to all Spurs fans."

The announcement of the partnership came with images of 'the Dulux dog' at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which prompted one Twitter user to ask: "Can the dog play centre-back?"

Dulux responded by saying that the animal, an Old English sheepdog, "might do a better job". There were also posts that made light of the emptiness of Tottenham's trophy cabinet, with the north London club having not won a trophy since lifting the 2007-08 League Cup.

Tottenham offered a light-hearted response on Twitter, saying the club would "gloss over it this time".

The club will have an opportunity to end their trophy drought later this month, when they take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on April 25, live on Sky Sports.

Before that, Jose Mourinho's side resume their Premier League campaign against Everton on Friday, with the Portuguese under pressure to turn around a poor run of form.

Spurs go into the match at Goodison Park, which is live on Sky Sports, seventh in the table with just one win in their previous four league matches.

Tottenham's last match was a 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United last weekend, and Mourinho admitted he may never be willing to discuss certain issues at the club after they dropped more points from a winning position.

Only Brighton (20) have dropped more points than Spurs (18) from winning positions in the league this season, but Mourinho said there are two sides to this statistic.

"I know why it happened," Mourinho said, speaking ahead of Spurs' meeting at Everton.

"I know also that you can look at it from a different perspective. A team that starts matches well, starts winning matches, means something positive that you like to forget. The positive aspect of that, but I agree with you in the sense that when you are in winning positions and lose points, there are also negative things to it."

Pushed for reasons why it keeps happening, Mourinho added: "That's what I'm not ready to discuss with you. I think it has to do with some of our qualities as a team, but I'm not ready to discuss with you."

Asked when he would be willing to discuss this matter, Mourinho said "maybe never".