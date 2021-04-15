Jose Mourinho says Tottenham's dropped points from winning positions is down to 'quality'

Jose Mourinho has admitted he may never be willing to discuss certain issues at Tottenham after they dropped more points from a winning position last weekend.

Spurs led Manchester United 1-0 at half-time on Sunday before falling to a 3-1 home defeat, leaving Mourinho's side seventh in the Premier League table and six points behind West Ham in fourth.

Only Brighton (20) have dropped more points than Spurs (18) from winning positions in the league this season, but Mourinho said there are two sides to this statistic.

"I know why it happened," Mourinho said, speaking ahead of Spurs' meeting at Everton on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

"I know also that you can look at it from a different perspective. A team that starts matches well, starts winning matches, means something positive that you like to forget. The positive aspect of that, but I agree with you in the sense that when you are in winning positions and lose points, there are also negative things to it."

Pushed for reasons why it keeps happening, Mourinho added: "That's what I'm not ready to discuss with you. I think it has to do with some of our qualities as a team, but I'm not ready to discuss with you."

Asked when he would be willing to discuss this matter, Mourinho said "maybe never".

Everton are just one point behind Spurs but have a game in hand as the race for European places heads into the final stretch.

Spurs could confirm a Europa League place with victory in the Carabao Cup final later this month, but with Champions League places still up for grabs, Mourinho is aware of the importance of Friday night's match.

Mourinho said: "A big nine days, and they're going to end with a cup final, which for all of us is going to be an important moment. We are not depending on the Goodison result to go with the best feeling to the final, but the final is still a little bit far.

"The Goodison match is very important. The distance between the teams is short, they have one match in hand. They have similar objectives. They are going to fight with us and other clubs to try [and get] the best possible position. We need to focus totally on a very difficult match."

Mourinho also dismissed the notion that the loser would be out of Champions League contention.

He added: "We're very close to each other, but there are more clubs. Some with more points, some with less, but still with more than 20 points on the table I think it's still open.

"This kind of match stops the loser getting the points, so understandably I don't think anything will be decided there, but if one of the two teams wins, they get an advantage that can be important in the direct duel - not in relation to the others around."

Matt Doherty and Ben Davies will be unavailable for Spurs' trip to Everton.