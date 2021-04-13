Carabao Cup final: Manchester City and Tottenham receive 2,000 tickets each at Wembley with Covid testing requirements in place

Manchester City will play Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final on April 25 at Wembley; up to 8,000 spectators will be allowed to attend as the game will be used as a test event before the full return of fans to stadiums

Tuesday 13 April 2021 10:47, UK

Wembley Stadium is due to host the 2021 FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals
Image: 8,000 fans are permitted at this year's Carabao Cup final at Wembley

Manchester City and Tottenham will each be given 2,000 tickets for the Carabao Cup final at Wembley and supporters will need to provide proof of a negative lateral flow coronavirus test within 24 hours of the match.

The remaining 4,000 tickets for the game on April 25 are to be split between groups including Brent residents and NHS staff.

Fans will need to send off for a PCR Covid-19 test to take at home as close as possible to the game, and take another test within five days after the match.

They will also need to travel to a lateral flow testing site for a further test before the match.

Proof of a negative result from that lateral flow test would be needed to gain entry to Wembley and also to access either of the public transport options being provided for travel to London from the north-west.

City confirmed that 1,750 of their tickets would be made available to eligible supporters based in and around Greater Manchester, with the remaining 250 for qualifying fans based in London and the Home Counties.

For the 1,750 travelling down, there would be 750 standard and first-class train ticket spaces, 750 coach spaces and 250 car parking spaces.

The trains and coaches will be chartered exclusively for the use of Manchester City supporters, the club said.

Pep Guardiola lifts the Carabao Cup trophy after Man City&#39;s victory over Aston Villa in March 2020
Image: Holders Manchester City take on Tottenham on April 25

The match will be the first outdoor sports event with supporters of the teams involved in attendance this year.

The FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton will welcome in 4,000 spectators but these will be a mixture of local residents and key workers from the area around Wembley.

It is expected that a similar system of testing will be implemented for that match as well.

