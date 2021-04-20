Harry Kane: New Spurs interim boss Ryan Mason 'unsure' over striker's fitness for Carabao Cup final

Tottenham interim head coach Ryan Mason does not yet know whether Harry Kane will be fit for Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Kane, who is close friends with Mason, injured his ankle during Friday's 2-2 draw at Everton and has been undergoing treatment.

Spurs confirmed on Tuesday morning that Mason will be in charge until the end of the season following Monday's sacking of Jose Mourinho, and just over three hours later he was on media duties ahead of Wednesday's Premier League game against Southampton, live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton Wednesday 21st April 5:30pm Kick off 6:00pm

"I am not sure currently, he [Kane] didn't train [on Tuesday]," the 29-year-old said. "We are taking it day by day. We are not sure about the weekend yet, but we know he is working extremely hard to get over this injury.

"I think with any injury you just take it day by day. Harry's a professional, he'll be doing all he can to get fit as soon as possible.

"It's one of those, there's no timescale on it. But hopefully, Harry won't be out for too long."

Mason: I thought I'd still be playing

Mason, who does not turn 30 until June, was forced to retire in 2018 after suffering a serious head injury while playing for Hull.

But less than two years after being appointed as the head of player development, he is now overseeing the rest of Tottenham's season.

He is thrown in at the deep end, with a Premier League game against Southampton followed by the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - and he has vowed to give it his all for a club that is in his heart.

"I think it's no secret that I love this football club," he said. "To spend 20 years of my 29 years involved with this football club, it's in my heart, it's in my blood, of course it is.

"I've always felt a massive connection with the fans of the club. I've always had a great connection with anyone who works in the club. And that's important. I've always felt loved.

"One thing I can guarantee is that I'll give my all in the next seven games to prepare players to win football matches. The pride I feel is amazing. It's one of those where I'll probably not be able to take it in until the season's done, but of course, at the moment I feel immense pride.

1:01 Ryan Mason says he is proud to have been asked to take charge of Tottenham on an interim basis following the departure of Jose Mourinho

"I thought I'd still be playing football, I'm probably in my prime to be honest of footballing ability. But football is a crazy, crazy sport.

"It's bizarre, I experienced so much as a player, I had to deal with so much, having the serious injury, fighting for my life, coming back, having to retire, coming back to this great football club and representing them as a coach and learning - it's crazy.

"The fact I am representing this football club and the fact I get the opportunity to walk us out at our beautiful stadium is a great honour."

Image: Ryan Mason will take over as interim head coach of Spurs with Chris Powell (L) as his assistant

Mason vows to play the Tottenham way

A big problem Mourinho faced was his style of play, with fans unhappy at his negative tactics, with such an array of attacking talent at his disposal.

But Mason has vowed to play in a way that is traditional with the club.

Asked what his style of play will be, he replied: "I'd hope to think it's what a Tottenham Hotspur side would historically look like.

"I want us to be brave and aggressive, to play like Tottenham Hotspur.

"With such a short turnaround with games at the moment, the most important thing is to get the players in a right frame of mind, to give them some key principles in how we want to approach games of football and then hopefully as that goes on that can develop."