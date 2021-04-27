Tottenham fans to target final home Premier League game against Aston Villa to warn owners 'change is coming'

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust (THST) say they plan to use their final home game of the season against Aston Villa to warn the current Spurs hierarchy "change is coming".

In a vote on Friday evening, 90 per cent of the Trust's membership said the club's board had to resign immediately, following a week of supporter unrest at Spurs signing up to the European Super League.

Last week, the government announced it is holding a 'fan-led review of football', with the potential for changes to ownership models among its focus.

The Trust said in a statement: "Change is coming and collectively we can positively influence that change.

"The last week has shown how much power fans coming together with one voice can have. We intend to use that voice to affect lasting change at THFC."

The Premier League hopes to stage the final two sets of this season's fixtures in front of up to 10,000 fans under the government's roadmap.

The Trust added the scheduled visit of Villa on the weekend of May 15 provided a good opportunity to "make our feelings clear" and "in a positive and unified way that gets us the greatest possible support".

"We know there is growing supporter anger with the current Club Board and Owners," they added. "We understand that. We need to focus that anger.

"We understand the calls for "ENIC Out". But simply calling for the Board and Owners to resign or sell without influencing what comes next achieves very little in the long term.

"THST has said for many years that the law must be changed to give fans more power in how our clubs are run. Now the UK government has launched a review to do just that.

"We are working closely with them to develop a model that will deliver this across the game, and we are drawing up practical measures that can be implemented at our Club."

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said he regretted the "anxiety and upset" caused by the European Super League proposal, after they, along with the other five Premier League clubs, withdrew from the proposal last Tuesday.

"Our offer to the current THFC owners to work together on this remains open," the Trust added. "We know there are many good people within the Club who would welcome the chance to work on solutions.

"And we know a Club such as ours will be an attractive proposition for prospective owners who recognise the benefits of working with and harnessing the power of our supporters."