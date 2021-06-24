Nuno Espirito Santo: Tottenham in talks with former Wolves manager over managerial vacancy

Tottenham are in talks with Nuno Espirito Santo over their vacant managerial position.

The Portuguese was not a candidate when he left Wolves at the end of the season as Spurs pursued other targets, but has now emerged as a strong contender.

Spurs' new director of football, Fabio Paratici, is driving the club's search for a new permanent manager.

Ryan Mason led the team on an interim basis following Jose Mourinho's sacking in April and the Spurs board have evaluated a number of names to succeed the Portuguese since.

Spurs had discussions with former Inter boss Antonio Conte and outgoing Roma manager Paulo Fonseca but in both occasions talks over a potential appointment broke down.

The club had ended negotiations with Paulo Fonseca in order to pursue Gennaro Gattuso, who had suddenly terminated his deal at Fiorentina, with Paratici seeing him as a more appealing option.

Image: Outgoing Roma boss Paulo Fonseca was close to becoming Spurs' new head coach but talks broke down

However, following a fan backlash on social media with the 'No to Gattuso' hashtag trending, the club decided to end their pursuit of the Italian World Cup-winning midfielder.

Spurs also tried to persuade Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino to return to the club a year and a half after his exit, but failed in their attempts.

On Wednesday, Sevilla president Jose Castro claimed head coach Julen Lopetegui turned down a "dizzying" offer from Spurs to become their new manager.