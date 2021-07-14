Summer of Sustainability: Ledley King shows Sky Sports why Tottenham are greenest club in the Premier League

Tottenham legend Ledley King says his club is trying to "be the best it can be in all aspects" as he explains to Sky Sports News why Spurs are the greenest club in the Premier League.

Sky Sports' David Garrido visited Tottenham's training ground to see King on Wednesday morning as he began a 150-mile trip that will take in some of sport's most iconic names and venues.

He is travelling in an electric car and is helping to launch Sky Sports' Summer of Sustainability, which will highlight the impact of climate change at some of the UK's highest-profile sporting events and encourage its audience to take their own positive climate steps.

King - who spent his entire career at Spurs and was their last captain to lift a trophy - is also keen to motivate others to help prevent climate change.

0:31 Sky Sports will discuss the issues affecting our planet and the various sports as part of a campaign to highlight the impact of climate change

He told Sky Sports News: "It's important to take little steps to try to improve, like walking whenever you can and cycling.

"Just do the best things you can do, one step at a time, to try and improve. If you can inspire someone else to do the same, then that's a good thing."

Spurs have taken a number of positive steps at their training ground to benefit the environment, including having their own organic garden, which has benefitted the players and the local community.

"Everything here is given to the first-team players to help their performance," King said. "What's great is that the food doesn't have to travel, so we save on the food miles.

"Also, a nice fact is that the food here was distributed into the stadium during the lockdown and given to the local community."

The north London side also have 25 bug hotels situated around their training ground in an effort to boost biodiversity, and King said: "It's about the club proving it's not just about the football side of things.

"The club is there to use its power to be the best that it can be in all aspects. This is just another example of the club doing its great work and helping the climate."

One person who has certainly been inspired to make a positive difference is Tottenham defender Eric Dier, who revealed he had taken up gardening during last year's lockdown.

"Eric is someone that takes a great interest in these sorts of things," said King. "We've seen over the last few weeks the England squad and them speaking about certain issues and how far that travels.

"Players are very important in today's world."

Image: Sky Zero means Sky will be net zero carbon by 2030

