Tottenham transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Tottenham transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

Renato Sanches - Spurs are competing with Barcelona to secure the signing of the Lille midfielder (July 11, Le10Sport)

The latest players linked with a Tottenham exit

Harry Kane - Kane has again told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer. Spurs are now making enquiries about replacement centre-forwards, in the first indication the club are willing to consider the feelings of their 27-year-old talisman. (May 27, Sky Sports)

Confirmed Tottenham signings

Confirmed Tottenham departures

Paulo Gazzaniga - contract expired

Danny Rose - Watford, free transfer

Kazaiah Sterling - contract expired

Juan Foyth - Villarreal, undisclosed