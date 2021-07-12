Tottenham transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Tottenham transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.
Who have Tottenham been linked with?
Renato Sanches - Spurs are competing with Barcelona to secure the signing of the Lille midfielder (July 11, Le10Sport)
The latest players linked with a Tottenham exit
Harry Kane - Kane has again told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer. Spurs are now making enquiries about replacement centre-forwards, in the first indication the club are willing to consider the feelings of their 27-year-old talisman. (May 27, Sky Sports)
Confirmed Tottenham signings
-
Confirmed Tottenham departures
Paulo Gazzaniga - contract expired
Danny Rose - Watford, free transfer
Kazaiah Sterling - contract expired
Juan Foyth - Villarreal, undisclosed