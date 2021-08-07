Kyah Simon: Tottenham sign Australia international forward ahead of new Women's Super League season

Tottenham have signed Australia international Kyah Simon ahead of the new Women's Super League season.

The 30-year-old forward has agreed to join Spurs on a two-year deal after leaving Dutch club PSV earlier this summer.

Simon has scored 26 goals in 100 games for Australia and was part of the squad that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympic Games, after knocking out Great Britain in the quarter-finals.

"I'm really excited to join Spurs, an incredible, historic club that is known around the world," said Simon, who has also had previous spells at Sydney FC, Boston Breakers, Melbourne City and Houston Dash.

"Playing in the WSL has always been a dream of mine and I'm so happy to be joining such a big club.

"It's a fantastic opportunity and a good challenge for me. The club is making strides on and off the pitch and I'm looking forward to meeting the team and helping them achieve success next season."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karen Carney, who won more than 100 caps for the Lionesses, says she is excited to join Sky Sports as the lead pundit for the Barclays FA Women's Super League

Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner added: "I'm delighted to have Kyah at the club, she is a player with phenomenal experience both as an international player and also from having played in some of the best leagues in the world.

"Kyah is a hard-working and tenacious player that has a proven ability to create and score goals in key moments of big games, this gives an idea of the type of experience, resilience and character she brings.

"Her recent performances and impact in games for Australia at the Olympics have been excellent and we can't wait to welcome her to the Spurs family on her return from Tokyo."

Tottenham next face north London rivals in a pre-season friendly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The stadium will also host Tottenham's opening match of the new WSL season against Birmingham City on September 4.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.