Tottenham in talks to sign Nikola Milenkovic after West Ham move stalls

Tottenham are in talks to sign Nikola Milenkovic after his proposed move to West Ham broke down.

The Hammers have been unable to agree a deal for the Fiorentina defender and discussions have ended for now.

Milenkovic has also been on the list of Spurs' new managing director of football Fabio Paratici this summer, as they search for a player who can play right-back and centre-back.

They have been in talks for Bologna's £17m-rated Takehiro Tomiyasu but have not yet been able to agree a deal - so Spurs are now looking into one for Milenkovic.

The 23-year-old Serbia international has just one year left on his Fiorentina contract, compared to the three left for 22-year-old Tomiyasu, so could be available for less. He also has more senior games under his belt.

Image: Takehiro Tomiyasu has been a target for Spurs but the clubs have so far been unable to agree a deal

Wolves have also inquired about both players but Milenkovic may prove too costly for the Midlands club, while Tomiyasu is said to prefer a move to Spurs.

Tottenham also want to move out one of their own right-backs, with Serge Aurier the most likely after declaring his intention to leave at the end of last season.

It is understood a move for the Ivory Coast international recently broke down over disagreements about his appearance at next January's Africa Cup of Nations.

Spurs are also interested in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic but face competition from Atletico Madrid. Sky in Italy are reporting the Spanish club have made a £51m (€60m) offer.