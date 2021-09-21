Harry Kane's goal struggles not only problem Tottenham having to solve, says Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno Espirito Santo insists Harry Kane's struggles in front of goal so far this season is not the only problem Tottenham have to solve.
Despite a robust first-half display against Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend, Tottenham put in a lacklustre display after the interval as Thomas Tuchel's side eventually ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.
Much was made of Kane's performance, playing much deeper on the left side of Spurs' attack with the forward now without a goal from his first four league games for the first time since 2015/16.
But asked whether the striker was suffering a summer hangover from England's Euro 2020 final defeat and an aborted move to Premier League champions Manchester City, Nuno was adamant Spurs problems were more a collective issue.
"There are so many problems we have to solve," Nuno said.
"The momentum we had before the international break has gone, there is an absence of players, we have to improve our levels of performance, we concede too many goals from set-pieces and we cannot sustain our play for long periods of the game.
"We are all trying to improve our performance in terms of goals, consistency and all the other aspects in the game and have to work to find the best solutions inside the team, in all the players.
"Harry (Kane) is part of the team, like all of us. It's all about the partnerships and the way we do things - everyone has to be involved."
And when asked whether Kane was frustrated following the summer, Nuno added: "Nothing we can say or do now can change the past.
"What we have to do now is put it behind us and focus on the present."
'Our fans deserve much better'
Nuno takes his side to former club Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday looking for a first win in three games since the international break.
Prior to that period, Tottenham were top of the table with a 100 per cent record from their opening three Premier League games, and the Spurs boss is urging supporters to stick with his process.
Nuno said: "We started the season very consistent and solid with clean sheets, despite the situation that a lot of players were away.
"We did not score too much but winning- now we are not able to score and we are conceding.
"We have to look at what has happened, the results and performances have disappeared and the momentum and positive feeling has also gone.
"This is what we have to realise and find a way to get it back- our fans deserve much, much better than what we did on Sunday (against Chelsea).
"I was really pleased with the first half but the second half was not good.
"But what I can say is we are working very hard and the players are committed to playing better and things will improve.
"Our reaction to our problems is hard work and helping each other and that is how I work, with everyone involved."