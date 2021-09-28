Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust requests meeting with club's board to discuss 'short and long-term' vision

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust (THST) has requested a meeting with the club's board to discuss its "short and long-term strategic vision".

Spurs have lost three consecutive Premier League games to London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal after their protracted search for a new manager ended with the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo in June.

They were top of the league after winning their opening three matches 1-0 but rank 20th out of 20 for shots and chances created this season, and have also covered less distance than any other side.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win over Spurs in the Premier League

A THST statement read: "Over the past few weeks, we've been contacted by an increasing number of trust members and the wider fan base who are extremely concerned about the current direction of THFC.

"We have asked for a meeting with the club's executive board to discuss both the short and long-term strategic vision for the football club.

"This (potential) meeting, therefore, is an opportunity for the decision-makers at THFC to explain their plans to supporters.

"This explanation should include plans for this season and beyond, an explanation of how success will be

measured and how the club's DNA will be regained."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville feels that Harry Kane does not look himself at Tottenham after the transfer speculation surrounding him in the summer

Sky Sports' Gary Neville has warned that the disappointment of losing the north London derby 3-1 to Arsenal may be the least of Tottenham's problems after a display he branded "appalling" during the game.

Spurs were swept aside at the Emirates, conceding three goals within 34 minutes to an Arsenal side that had previously scored just twice in five Premier League games this season.

"Arsenal had a far better application to the game, but Tottenham's game plan looked really basic. It looked like they just wanted to knock it forward at any cost, and they were playing aimless balls forward. Spurs' courage to play, their appetite to win the ball back and get forward was completely different from what it was against Chelsea last week, and Arsenal ran all over them. It was a really poor first half," said Neville.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry analyse Tottenham's positioning during their 3-1 derby loss to Arsenal

"In the second half, you could say Harry Kane should have scored two or three goals and could have had a penalty. But Harry Kane is not right, there is something obviously not right with him at the moment, he doesn't look happy at all.

"That's a bad day for Nuno and those Tottenham players because their fans will have left the ground thinking there are more problems than just losing 3-1 to Arsenal."

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

"Nuno Espirito Santo was the Premier League manager of the month for August after taking Tottenham to the top of the table but September has been miserable. If the competition had started once the transfer window closed, Spurs would be bottom.

"His team have now conceded three goals in three consecutive London derbies but there has been nothing worse than this. Overrun by an Arsenal side with conspicuously more endeavour and enterprise, Spurs looked so passive at the Emirates Stadium.

Image: Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son look dejected during Spurs' 3-1 defeat by Arsenal

"It is the sort of performance that supporters will never accept.

"A look at the Premier League table lends some perspective. Six games in and they have an identical record to Arsenal. But the contrast between the teams was marked on Sunday. The youthful exuberance of the Gunners. The turgid efforts of Tottenham.

"The problem for Nuno is that he arrived as a man needing to address concerns. There were fears over his style of play - and remember that is part of his remit as stated by chairman Daniel Levy. Those fears are only going to increase given the nature of this defeat."