Coronavirus: Two Tottenham first-team players confirmed to be false positives

Tottenham have confirmed that two unnamed players who tested positive for coronavirus on their return from international duty returned false positive results.

Both players were shown to have contracted Covid-19 but have since been retested, as per standard procedure, and will now not be required to isolate for 10 days.

The pair are now available for Sunday's Premier League match at Newcastle, live on Sky Sports, and will also not be sidelined for the Europa Conference League match against Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday and the London derby at West Ham next weekend.

A club statement read: "Following a number of reports regarding the health of our players, the club would like to provide clarity to events of the past 48 hours.

"After further analysis following Premier League protocol, two players - whose names will not be disclosed due to medical confidentiality - returned false positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday after returning from international duty."

In his press conference on Friday afternoon, Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted that he has been left with "huge issues" following the latest international break.

Spurs' South American quartet of Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, Davinson Sanchez and Emerson Royal had not arrived back from international duty when Nuno addressed the media on Friday.

"They are travelling now," Nuno said at the time. "They will join us tomorrow (Saturday) and then we'll see.

"The reports that we have is that they finished their games well. Some of them played 90 minutes, Davinson Sanchez no, but what we are expecting is for them to join us and then we'll see."

Spurs, who beat Aston Villa 2-1 before the international break, sit 10th in the Premier League table, with 12 points from their opening seven games.