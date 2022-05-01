Antonio Conte hails vital Tottenham win over Leicester as top-four race heats up

Antonio Conte emphasised the importance of Tottenham's victory over Leicester ahead of their season-defining run-in.

Spurs reclaimed fourth spot from Arsenal for a few hours with a 3-1 victory on Sunday before the Gunners responded with victory at West Ham.

The win saw Spurs get their bid for Champions League qualification back on track after taking one point in their previous two games against Brighton and Brentford.

With Tottenham travelling to title-chasing Liverpool on Saturday before hosting north London and top-four rivals Arsenal a week on Thursday, Conte hailed a vital victory.

"It was a good performance against a really good team," he said. "The game wasn't easy, and we knew very well that despite them making eight changes from the last game against Roma you can see the quality, you can see the squad that Leicester has. I think then we deserved to win the game.

"For sure we got three points in an important moment of the season, especially because in the next games we are going to face first Liverpool and then Arsenal.

"Today it was vital to get three points. There is only one result and a lot of pressure, but I said to my players to live this moment, to enjoy this moment because we deserved it after really great work that we did in these six months.

"I think no one at the start of the season could imagine Tottenham challenging for a place in the Champions League, especially in November when there was a change, and for this reason we have to be satisfied that we stay in this position to fight for a big achievement."

Conte: Son knew he was coming off!

Image: Heung-min Son shares a light-hearted moment with Antonio Conte as he walks off the pitch

Conte revealed he told match-winner Son he would be coming off moments before he put the game to ned with Tottenham's brilliant third goal.

Son grabbed his second of the game, and 19th of the season, with a superb curling 20-yard effort, meaning only Mohamed Salah has scored more than the South Korean in the Premier League this term.

The quality of the goal left Conte wondering which was Son's strongest foot, but the Italian said moments like that will only count for something if Spurs achieve their goal of finishing in the top four.

"I gave him a big hug because after an amazing goal my question was which is his favourite foot, right or left?" Conte said.

"He scored a fantastic goal and three minutes before when I spoke with him I said, 'Go for five or six minutes and then I have to make a change'.

"I said to him that when you listened that I wanted to make a change and you decide to score this amazing goal.

"We are talking about a great player, fantastic player. But it's important at the end of the season to celebrate a big achievement with the team. Otherwise it remains only a personal success, only to score these types of goals."