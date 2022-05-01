Tottenham 3-1 Leicester: Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane fire Spurs up to fourth

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane fired Tottenham to a 3-1 win over Leicester and above Arsenal into fourth in the Premier League - for a few hours at least.

After defeat to Brighton and a draw at Brentford in their last two outings Spurs could ill-afford another setback but their trusted attacking duo delivered another inspired performance to get their bid for Champions League qualification back on track.

Kane ended a five-game goal drought with a 22nd-minute header from Son's first-half corner before Dejan Kulusevski, a surprise omission from the Spurs starting XI, came off the bench to set up Son for the second on the hour.

Son then put the game to bed with a sensational curled finish into the top corner of the Leicester net with 11 minutes remaining as Spurs climbed above Arsenal and piled the pressure on their north London rivals ahead of their trip to West Ham later on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Leicester's spirited performance, in spite of making wholesale changes, was rewarded with a late consolation from Kelechi Iheanacho, whose stoppage-time strike sent the Foxes into Thursday's decisive Europa Conference League semi-final second leg at Roma on a positive note.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (6), Royal (6), Romero (7), Dier (7), Davies (6), Moura (5), Hojbjerg (6), Bentancur (6), Sessegnon (7), Son (8), Kane (7).



Subs: Kulusevski (7), Winks (n/a), Bergwijn (n/a).



Leicester: Schmeichel (6), Castagne (6), Amartey (6), Soyuncu (5), Thomas (6), Albrighton (6), Mendy (5), Soumare (6), Perez (6), Daka (6), Iheanacho (7).



Subs: Tielemans (6), Vardy (5), Brunt (5).



Man of the Match: Heung-min Son

Son & Kane inspire Tottenham's top-four bid

Spurs started with all the continuity of a team which featured just one pre-match alteration but, having failed to capitalise on their energetic start, it was much-changed Leicester who threatened first, with Patson Daka pouncing on some hesitant defending to rattle the post before the quarter hour.

Team news Lucas Moura replaced Dejan Kulusevski in Tottenham’s only change from the goalless draw at Brentford.

Kasper Schmeichel, Marc Albrighton and Timothy Castagne were the only players to keep their places as Leicester made eight changes from Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Roma.

The breakthrough came midway through the half when Kane was afforded the freedom of the Leicester area and stooped to head in Son's corner unmarked at the near post - his 17th goal in 14 Premier League appearances against the Foxes.

Image: Harry Kane celebrates his opener (AP)

Leicester pushed for an equaliser before the break, but Iheanacho could only drag a shot wide, before Daka came within inches of turning Ayoze Perez's deflected volley in on the stretch.

With Spurs in need of inspiration early in the second half Antonio Conte turned to Kulusevski and the Sweden international made an instant impact, laying on the second for Son, whose goal was allowed to stand despite Leicester protests for a foul on Caglar Soyuncu in the build-up.

Image: Heung-min Son celebrates scoring Spurs' third goal (AP)

Two became three in exquisite fashion 11 minutes from time when Son received the ball 20 yards from goal, shifted onto his left foot, and curled a stunning effort into the top corner of Kasper Schmeichel's goal.

It looked to have been the final word on a perfect return to winning ways for Spurs, but Iheanacho's late effort, which squirmed past Hugo Lloris and in off the near post, denied the hosts a clean sheet and ensured Leicester had something to take with them into their showdown in Rome.

Spurs save best for Leicester - Opta stats

Since their return to the Premier League in 2014, Leicester have conceded more league goals against Tottenham than they have versus any other side (39). Tottenham's 39 goals against Leicester is also the most they have scored against an opponent in that time.

Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored 17 goals in 14 matches against Leicester in the Premier League, the most goals he has scored against any side. In the competition's history, only Alan Shearer (20 against Leeds) has scored more goals against a specific opponent.

Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored 14 goals past Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the Premier League, the joint-most goals a player has put past a single goalkeeper in the competition along with Alan Shearer vs Nigel Martyn.

Spurs winger Dejan Kulusevski has registered more assists than any other player in the Premier League since making his first start in the competition on February 19th (8).

Tottenham travel to title-chasing Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday at 7.45pm, before hosting Arsenal in a pivotal north London derby on May 12 at 7.45pm - live on Sky Sports.

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal Thursday 12th May 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

Leicester travel to Roma for their Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on Thursday at 8pm, before hosting Everton in the Premier League on Sunday at 2pm.