Harry Kane says becoming Tottenham's all-time top scorer is 'magical'; Heung-Min Son backs forward to beat Premier League record

Harry Kane told Sky Sports it was "magical" to become Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer, while Heung-Min Son backed him to break the Premier League record too.

Kane's match-winning strike to beat Manchester City 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was his 267th for the club, breaking Jimmy Greaves' record, which had stood unmatched for more than 50 years.

In doing so, he also notched his 200th Premier League goal - becoming the fastest player in the 31-year history of the league to do so, in two matches fewer than previous record holder Alan Shearer.

Speaking to Sky Sports on a historic afternoon for himself, Kane said he could never have dreamt of hitting such milestones at the start of his career, and added his delight at the circumstances of the goal against the Premier League title holders.

"It's a magical moment. I was so desperate to do it with a win - once we went 1-0 up it was about the clean sheet," he said.

"To do it in front of the fans is a special moment. There has been so much talk about it, I just wanted to get it done. So, to do it in a big game against one of the best teams in the world is special.

"When I started playing regularly, it wasn't even in my imagination to score 200 Premier League goals. To be there now is exciting and I've got plenty of years left, so there will be a few more to come."

Kane's strike took him eight behind Wayne Rooney in the Premier League all-time top goalscorer charts, and now just 60 off record-holder Alan Shearer.

Team-mate Heung-Min Son, who has played a part in many of Kane's goals in the seven years the pair have been at the club together, backed his team-mate can surpass the Newcastle legend before his career is over.

He told Sky Sports: "Everyone is so happy for him. He deserves it more than anyone else. He works hard and he plays for the team.

"There is still more to come but this record is something that is special for your club, for your history and for your country.

"I'm very happy I can share this feeling and this big honour with him, playing almost eight seasons and helping him achieve amazing things.

"I hope I can help him a little bit more so he can achieve every record. I think [he can break the record]. He is still young and still hungry.

"Every player should recognise what it means, and everyone is ready to help him. Also, I know wants to help the team."

Neville: Kane is 'pure gold'

Gary Neville worked with Kane during his stint on the England coaching staff, overseeing the now-international captain make his debut and take his early steps with the set-up.

He linked the 29-year-old to the mould of Shearer - and laid out why he, Kane and Rooney both enjoyed such success for so long.

"267 goals and 200 in the Premier League and to go into a world where only Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney are, who are obviously two incredible players. I was lucky enough to play with Alan Shearer, I was lucky enough to play with Wayne Rooney and I was lucky enough to be a part of the coaching staff with England with Harry Kane.

"And they all have similar traits in that their professionalism, their hard work, their consistency over a long period of time and their ability to do the hardest thing in football which is put the ball in the back of the net is absolutely wonderful.

"Shearer and Kane are very alike in terms of their unwavering confidence, mentality and steel - I think the word steel comes to mind when I think of Shearer and Kane. You think of what Harry went through six weeks ago obviously with that World Cup in Qatar and he obviously put the ball over the bar.

"It was probably the worst moment for Harry Kane but actually he was the best player for that to happen to in terms of being able to recover from it in terms of his strong mentality.

"Harry will go on for a good number of years yet. He said on the pitch that he never thought he was going to get to this tally but he's got a good few years left in him yet, he looks after himself, he's a great professional and he will always score goals. It's the last thing that leaves these types of people.

"He's a different type of player than he was previously and he will change again in the next few years, physically he will change which is what happens with age, but he will always be there and he'll always be the one that you want the chance to drop to.

"I said when he scored that goal that he is pure gold and it's actually the words I have always used for Harry Kane from when I worked with him at England. This is not a risk, this is a player who is absolutely certain and sure and there aren't that many of those around "