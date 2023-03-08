Antonio Conte: Tottenham know my thoughts on the future, we'll decide at the end of the season

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says he'll discuss his future with the club at the end of the season and admits his team "don't have the foundation to win" after being knocked out of the Champions League.

Tottenham saw their hopes of lifting a trophy this season end as they were dumped out of the Champions League by AC Milan 1-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the last-16 tie.

The full-time whistle was met by loud boos from the home supporters, who have not seen their side win a trophy for over 15 years and only have a top-four finish to play for this season.

Conte's contract expires on June 30 with Spurs having an option to extend it by another year.

Sky in Italy reported in January that the club have already offered him a new deal, but the 53-year-old does not want to think about his future at the moment and has asked Spurs to put it on standby with no negotiations currently ongoing over a new contract.

Conte was appointed Tottenham boss in November 2021 and guided the club to a top-four finish last season ahead of Arsenal. But Spurs have endured an underwhelming season in the league so far as they sit fourth but have been wildly inconsistent with their performances.

Image: Harry Kane will go another season without lifting a trophy

After the defeat to AC Milan, he said: "This is not the right day to speak about my future. I have a contract with Tottenham and Tottenham know very well my thoughts. At the end of the season we meet and then make a decision.

"The situation is really clear. It's one year and two months since I started, I always say the same thing, we need time and patience. At this moment we don't have a solid foundation to be competitive and win. We try to work and get the right players to get the right foundation and try to find the solution in the transfer market for the right team.

"I have a great relationship with the chairman. I have a contract until June, I'm ready to work at Tottenham. At the end there will be a decision."

Image: Antonio Conte gestures during the Champions League clash with AC Milan

He added: "I'm really sorry for the fans. We cannot invent the win or wait for a miracle one day for a trophy. You have to build and have patience. I understand the fans don't have patience because for a long time Tottenham have not been winning. What I can promise is my team will work really hard for this club and try to improve."