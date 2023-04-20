Harry Kane: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy believes club can win trophy with England captain

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy believes Harry Kane "can absolutely win a trophy" at the club.

Kane has shone during a turbulent season at Spurs with 23 goals in the Premier League - behind only Erling Haaland in the goal chart - but only has one year left on his current deal and has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire senior career at Tottenham and is the club's all-time top scorer - but is yet to win a single trophy, with Spurs last lifting silverware 15 years ago when they won the League Cup in 2008.

Speaking in a rare interview at The Cambridge Union in March, Levy was asked whether the hiatus could end with their captain at the club. "[Kane] can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs," he replied.

"But being a legend is also important. The fact that he's top scorer of Tottenham Hotspur - he's making history. I hope one day that there is a statue of Harry Kane outside our stadium."

Levy also raised his displeasure at the trophy-less run and how north London rivals and table-topping Arsenal sit above Spurs in the Premier League standings.

"Am I happy we haven't won more than one trophy in the past 15 years? Absolutely not," he added. "But I also think we've had some fantastic times and been in the Champions League a number of times.

"Despite the fact I feel sick there's another club in north London [Arsenal] that's a bit higher than us at this moment in time, if I look back over the past five years, we've also been above them - so, it's what happens.

"If you go back in history, Tottenham was a club that has a lot of history because it has won things. In recent times, it's not been where it needs to be. We're on a journey and we need to get better success on the pitch.

"It's been an incredible journey. In the 22 years, Tottenham has progressed enormously in that time period. Not as much, as a fan, we would hope - but, hopefully, the journey is not over and we get that trophy we need.

Image: Harry Kane was left disappointed after losing 2-0 to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final, having recovered from injury to start

"We had a meeting a couple of weeks ago with all our staff, we have about 750 staff in Tottenham, and we brought everyone together and we put up a big picture with lots of trophies... it is about winning, but winning, depending on the moment in time you ask that question to various people, means different things.

"When we first came into Tottenham, winning was making sure we stay in the Premier League. And then, as time goes on and we became more successful, it was about getting into the Europa League, get into the Champions League and, obviously, the ultimate is to win the trophies.

"That is clearly what we're trying to do. It's easier said than done."

There has been growing speculation in recent months over the long-term ownership of Tottenham, with talk of outside investment and prospective buyers of the club preparing bids, while chants of 'Levy out' have been heard from the stands during the past two home games.

"ENIC owns approximately 87 per cent of the club," Levy added. "We have 30,000 shareholders and most of them are fans who own the shares.

"We have a duty to consider any proposal anyone wants to make. All I would say is we are not in negotiations with anybody. Nor have we been in recent months."

