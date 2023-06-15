Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Tottenham will begin their 2023/24 Premier League season live on Sky Sports with an away game against Brentford on August 13, kicking off at 2pm on Super Sunday.

Spurs, under new head coach Ange Postecoglou, will then host Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 19, before travelling to Bournemouth on August 26.

Their first north London derby against Arsenal will take place at the Emirates Stadium on September 23, with the reverse fixture being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 27.

Their first meeting with former boss Mauricio Pochettino will come when Chelsea visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 4.

Tottenham's Boxing Day fixture sees them take on Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton at the Amex Stadium, while their final fixture of the campaign is away to newly-promoted Sheffield United on May 19.

That trip to Bramall Lane follows a daunting run-in which includes a trip to Newcastle on April 13, a home game against champions Manchester City on April 20, the home clash with Arsenal on April 27, and a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on May 4.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

13: Brentford (a) - kick-off 8pm; live on Sky Sports

19: Manchester United (h)

26: Bournemouth (a)

September

2: Burnley (a)

16: Sheffield United (h)

23: Arsenal (a)

30: Liverpool (h)

October

7: Luton (a)

21: Fulham (h)

28: Crystal Palace (a)

November

4: Chelsea (h)

11: Wolves (a)

25: Aston Villa (h)

December

2: Man City (a)

5: West Ham (h)

9: Newcastle (h)

16: Nottingham Forest (a)

23: Everton (h)

26: Brighton (a)

30: Bournemouth (h)

January

13: Manchester United (a)

30: Brentford (h)

February

3: Everton (a)

10: Brighton (h)

17: Wolves (h)

24: Chelsea (a)

March

2: Crystal Palace (h)

9: Aston Villa (a)

16: Fulham (a)

30: Luton Town (h)

April

2: West Ham (a)

6: Nottingham Forest (h)

13: Newcastle (a)

20: Man City (h)

27: Arsenal (h)

May

4: Liverpool (a)

11: Burnley (h)

19: Sheffield United (a)

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.