Ange Postecoglou: Celtic manager agrees terms in principle with Tottenham | Brendan Rodgers and Jesse Marsch in frame to replace him

Tottenham have agreed terms in principle for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to take over as their new head coach.

Sky Sports News reported last week that the Australian had emerged as the new leading candidate and that Spurs had been given permission to hold formal talks with him earlier on Monday.

Celtic have already begun working on Postecoglou's potential successor, with Brendan Rodgers and Jesse Marsch two names in the frame.

Rodgers was Celtic manager for two and a half seasons between 2016 and February 2019, where he left the Bhoys mid-campaign to take over at Leicester.

The Northern Irish manager won the double-treble at Parkhead along with the Scottish League Cup just weeks before his departure. Rodgers has been out of work since being sacked by Leicester earlier this season, with Marsch still looking for a route back into football after leaving Leeds.

Sky Sports News revealed last week Spurs would officially approach Celtic for permission to speak to Postecoglou following their 3-1 win over Inverness at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Image: Brendan Rodgers is in the frame for a Celtic return

Spurs had wanted to be respectful of an important fixture for Celtic and Postecoglou insisted in the run-up to the final that the Hampden Park showpiece was his sole focus.

Speaking after sealing Celtic's historic eighth domestic treble, taking them one above arch-rivals Rangers, Postecoglou told BBC Scotland: "I'm going to be a little bit selfish here, because around me, my family have worked really hard to enjoy this moment.

"As disappointing as that may be, that's what I'm going to do. I will enjoy it as long as I can until people drag me away to talk about other things."

Luis Enrique, Roberto De Zerbi and Marco Silva remain the other names on Spurs' list of interesting prospects for the role.

However, Brighton head coach De Zerbi is expected to resist any approach from Spurs, if one is made, as he is keen to lead the club next season as they prepare to play in Europe for the first time in their history.

Could Kane and Lloris leave Spurs this summer?

Image: Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris could be leaving Tottenham this summer

Carlo Ancelotti refused to be drawn on rumours linking Real Madrid to Harry Kane, after the club announced the departure of Karim Benzema over the weekend.

Benzema has left Real one year before his contract was due to end - with Kane strongly linked to being the France forward's replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu. Sky Germany reports that Chelsea's Kai Havertz is another name being considered by Real.

"Like I've said many times, Harry Kane is a great player and a great player of Tottenham," said Ancelotti of Kane, who has one year left on his deal at Spurs. We have to respect the player and Tottenham."

Asked what profile of forward Real are looking for, Ancelotti added: "We're looking for a striker that can score goals, that can play well with the others and link up well.

"Bearing in mind that we have two young players up front [Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo] that are starting to be more and more protagonists. So, we need a striker that can play good football, just like Karim did."

Meanwhile, Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris admitted he "desires for other things" and is contemplating what life could look like away from the north London club at "the end of an era."

Image: Hugo Lloris also has one year left on his Tottenham contract

The 36-year-old has a contract that would keep him at Spurs through to the end of next season. There has been speculation, however, that the goalkeeper might have already played his last game for the side he joined in 2012 following his season-ending thigh injury against Newcastle in April.

Lloris told French newspaper Nice-Matin: "We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It's the end of an era. I have desires for other things, I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible.

"But I don't forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen.

"What is essential at the moment is to recover well from my injury. I'm on vacation but I continue to talk and do my training. My goal is to be on top in July, then we'll see what the future holds for me."