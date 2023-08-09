Carabao Cup second round draw: Chelsea drawn at home to AFC Wimbledon while Tottenham face tricky Premier League trip to Fulham

Tottenham were handed an all-Premier League Carabao Cup second round tie away at Fulham, while Chelsea were handed AFC Wimbledon at home in the same draw.

Ange Postecoglou will take his Spurs team across London in their bid to end their long trophy drought, with their last piece of silverware being the League Cup title 15 years ago.

Thomas Frank's Brentford have to go to League Two Newport County later this month while Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace have a tricky trip to Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

The Northern Section of the draw saw a challenging tie for Sean Dyche's Everton as they travel to League Two side Doncaster.

Image: Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic jumps for a header with Tottenham's Eric Dier

There is an all-Premier League tie between Nottingham Forest and Burnley, Phil Parkinson takes his Wrexham side to a familiar face in Bradford - who he took to the League Cup final a decade ago - while the Class of 92's Salford City host Leeds United after dumping out Preston in round one.

Carabao Cup second round draw in full

Ties to be played in the week commencing August 28

Northern Section:

Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester City

Salford City vs Leeds

Harrogate Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Stoke vs Rotherham

Wrexham vs Bradford

Doncaster vs Everton

Bolton vs Middlesbrough

Port Vale vs Crewe

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield

Wolves vs Blackpool

Sheffield United vs Lincoln

Southern Section:

Bristol City vs QPR or Norwich

Plymouth vs Crystal Palace

Reading vs Ipswich

Portsmouth vs Peterborough

Luton vs Gillingham

Swansea vs Bournemouth

Fulham vs Tottenham

Exeter vs Stevenage

Wycombe vs Sutton United

Birmingham vs Cardiff

Newport vs Brentford

Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon