Carabao Cup second round draw: Chelsea drawn at home to AFC Wimbledon while Tottenham face tricky Premier League trip to Fulham

Plus: Newport vs Brentford, Doncaster vs Everton, Salford City vs Leeds, Wrexham vs Bradford and Nottingham Forest vs Burnley; the second-round ties will be played in the week commencing 28 August
Wednesday 9 August 2023 23:16, UK
Tottenham were handed an all-Premier League Carabao Cup second round tie away at Fulham, while Chelsea were handed AFC Wimbledon at home in the same draw.
Ange Postecoglou will take his Spurs team across London in their bid to end their long trophy drought, with their last piece of silverware being the League Cup title 15 years ago.
Thomas Frank's Brentford have to go to League Two Newport County later this month while Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace have a tricky trip to Championship side Plymouth Argyle.
The Northern Section of the draw saw a challenging tie for Sean Dyche's Everton as they travel to League Two side Doncaster.
There is an all-Premier League tie between Nottingham Forest and Burnley, Phil Parkinson takes his Wrexham side to a familiar face in Bradford - who he took to the League Cup final a decade ago - while the Class of 92's Salford City host Leeds United after dumping out Preston in round one.
Ties to be played in the week commencing August 28
Northern Section:
Tranmere Rovers vs Leicester City
Salford City vs Leeds
Harrogate Town vs Blackburn Rovers
Stoke vs Rotherham
Wrexham vs Bradford
Doncaster vs Everton
Bolton vs Middlesbrough
Port Vale vs Crewe
Nottingham Forest vs Burnley
Sheffield Wednesday vs Mansfield
Wolves vs Blackpool
Sheffield United vs Lincoln
Southern Section:
Bristol City vs QPR or Norwich
Plymouth vs Crystal Palace
Reading vs Ipswich
Portsmouth vs Peterborough
Luton vs Gillingham
Swansea vs Bournemouth
Fulham vs Tottenham
Exeter vs Stevenage
Wycombe vs Sutton United
Birmingham vs Cardiff
Newport vs Brentford
Chelsea vs AFC Wimbledon