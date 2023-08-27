Brennan Johnson: Tottenham targeting late move for Nottingham Forest forward in final week of transfer window

Tottenham are targeting a late move for a right-winger with Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson high among their targets in the final week of the window.

Spurs want a player of Johnson's profile rather than a traditional centre-forward after the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich - and they have three options before the deadline.

Forest star Johnson is one of them but they face competition from Chelsea and Brentford, although none of these clubs want to pay more than the £40m Brentford offered for the Wales international earlier this summer.

Johnson was a standout performer for Forest last season as he scored eight goals and provided three assists to help the club avoid relegation.

The 22-year-old has started in all three of Forest's games so far this season but is yet to score.

Tottenham have made eight signings this summer at a total cost of £167.8m, with Micky van de Ven the most expensive recruit so far at £43m.

Exits could see Spurs sign centre-back and midfielder

Spurs want to slim down their squad with several outgoings this coming week - but those exits could also see a new centre-back and central midfielder arrive.

Three central defenders - Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga - are all available, and one of them leaving would see Spurs look to move on a target of their own.

In midfield, Tanguy Ndombele is expected to depart but if Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg also follows him out of the club then another central midfielder can be brought in.

Also on the transfer list in the final week of the window are Sergio Reguilon, who is of interest to Manchester United and Fulham, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and right-back Djed Spence.

Spence is expected to go on loan as Spurs look to see how he develops, while winger Bryan Gil and striker Dane Scarlett may also leave on loan for regular first-team games.

