James Maddison: Tottenham midfielder jokes Arsenal's Bukayo Saka was still doing his darts celebration during first goal

James Maddison has jokingly responded to Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal forward copied the Tottenham midfielder's darts celebration in Sunday's north London derby.

Saka mimicked Maddison's arrows celebration after taking the shot which deflected off Cristian Romero for Arsenal's 26th-minute opener in the 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

But 16 minutes later Maddison cleverly beat Saka on the left to set up Heung-Min Son for Tottenham's equaliser.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham

Asked about his England team-mate copying his celebration, Maddison told SPURSPLAY: "Me and Bukayo had a bit of banter and a bit of trash talking on international duty.

"And I got told he did the darts celebration - he must have still been doing it when I turned him for the first goal I think, so I'll have a little word with him in there!"

Maddison continued to poke fun at Saka when questioned by Sky Sports News after the game.

Asked by reporter Michael Bridge: "A quick 501 at Ally Pally against Bukayo Saka, do you reckon?"

A laughing Maddison then responded: "His action was terrible though, wasn't it?!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Maddison was pleased with the way Spurs responded after going behind twice at Arsenal

The 26-year-old also had the last laugh on the pitch as he helped to cancel out Saka's second-half penalty which had put Arsenal 2-1 up in the 56th minute.

But just 90 seconds later, Maddison nicked the ball off Jorginho to then slip in Son for his second of the game and ensure Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Premier League under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool Saturday 30th September 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Maddison will be hoping to perform his darts celebration in Tottenham's next game at home against unbeaten Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 5.30pm.

Arsenal, meanwhile, go to Brentford in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday at 7.45pm, before Mikel Arteta's side return to Premier League action at Bournemouth on Saturday at 3pm.