Destiny Udogie racially abused on social media following Tottenham's Premier League win over Liverpool

Destiny Udogie received racist abuse on Instagram following Tottenham's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday; the club have since issued a statement saying they are "disgusted" with the treatment and intend to follow up with help from the Premier League

Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie received racist abuse on Instagram following the 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Italian was involved in the entire 90 minutes as Spurs beat Jurgen Klopp's side in controversial circumstances, with Liverpool being reduced to nine men, and VAR failing to award them a rightful goal.

Referee body PGMOL latterly issued an official apology for Luis Diaz's first-half strike being disallowed for offside.

After the game, Udogie was the target of multiple abusive messages via the comments section of an image he posted online, having been involved in Liverpool forward Diogo Jota's dismissal.

Jota was shown two yellow cards for two separate second-half challenges on the left-back within the space of a minute.

Tottenham have since issued a statement to say they are "disgusted" with the messages directed at Udogie, and intend to take action against any individual found responsible.

In full, it read: "We are disgusted at the racist messages directed towards Destiny Udogie on social media following Saturday's game against Liverpool.

"We will work with the Premier League and, where possible, take action against any individual we are able to identify. We stand with you Destiny."

