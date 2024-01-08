FA Cup fourth-round draw: Man City go to Tottenham, Chelsea host Aston Villa and non-League Maidstone face Ipswich

FA Cup holders Manchester City have been drawn away to Tottenham in the fourth round, while Maidstone United - the lowest-ranked side left in the competition - travel to Championship high-flyers Ipswich.

There could also be a non-League versus Premier League tie between Eastleigh and Manchester United, if the fifth-tier side win their home third-round replay against League Two Newport after United beat Wigan on Monday night.

There are potentially six all-Premier League ties with Chelsea hosting Aston Villa, and Newcastle going to Fulham.

Maidstone boss: It's a terrific draw for us Maidstone manager George Elokobi is relishing the trip to Ipswich.



“It is a terrific draw for us. It is a fantastic location geographically, it is reachable for our Maidstone United community,” Elokobi said on Sky Sports News.



“It is important we enjoy this draw. Ipswich are a Premier League club in the making, they are flying high in the Championship, so it is a great draw for us.



“I said if we didn’t draw a Premier League club, then the next best thing was a Championship club.



“To pick out Ipswich, who have a great support behind them, is going to be a great occasion for our club, for our community and our owners.



“It is a fantastic opportunity for our players to go out, express themselves and enjoy the day with our fanbase.”

Liverpool, who beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, will be at home against either Norwich or Bristol Rovers.

The draw has also raised the possibility of a Black Country derby between West Brom and Wolves, with the Premier League side needing to win their replay against Brentford to set up a fourth-round tie at the Hawthorns.

The fourth-round matches will be played across the weekend of January 27.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full

Watford vs Southampton

Blackburn vs Wrexham

Bournemouth vs Swansea

West Brom vs Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester vs Hull or Birmingham

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Ipswich vs Maidstone United

Liverpool vs Norwich or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Leeds vs Plymouth

Crystal Palace or Everton vs Luton or Bolton

Newport or Eastleigh vs Manchester United

Sheffield United vs Brighton

Fulham vs Newcastle