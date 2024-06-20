Rodrigo Bentancur used a racial slur on Uruguayan TV; Tottenham midfielder has apologised to Heung-Min Son; the Spurs captain says his team-mate "made a mistake"; discrimination charity Kick It Out said a "significant number" of reports had been received"; Spurs have released a statement

Heung-Min Son: Rodrigo Bentancur made a mistake, but we are past it and united

Heung-Min Son has accepted Rodrigo Bentancur's apology for the racial slur he used on Uruguayan TV

Tottenham Hotspur captain Heung-Min Son says his team-mate Rodrigo Bentancur "made a mistake" when using a racial slur about him, but the pair are now "past this and united".

The Uruguay international had been asked by the host of TV show Canal 10 in his homeland for a Tottenham player's shirt, to which he replied: "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

After the clip, which had been circulated on social media, drew criticism, Bentancur swiftly apologised to the South Korea international, writing on Instagram: "Sonny brother. I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke.

"You know I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you, brother!"

Despite Bentancur's apology, however, discrimination charity Kick It Out said a "significant number" of reports had been received by the organisation.

A statement from the charity read: "Kick It Out has received a significant number of reports about Rodrigo Bentancur's comments regarding his Tottenham team-mate Heung-Min Son. These reports have already been sent to the club and relevant authorities.

"We recognise Bentancur has acknowledged the offence caused, however it highlights a wider issue that heavily affects East Asian and wider communities.

"We will be seeking to address these broader issues in the coming season."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Tottenham have since released their own statement, saying: "Following a comment from Rodrigo Bentancur in an interview video clip and the player's subsequent public apology, the club has been providing assistance in ensuring a positive outcome on the matter. This will include further education for all players in line with our diversity, equality and inclusion objectives.

"We fully support that our captain Sonny feels that he can draw a line under the incident and that the team can focus on the new season ahead.

"We are extremely proud of our diverse, global fanbase and playing squads. Discrimination of any kind has no place at our club, within our game or within wider society."

The two players have been team-mates since Bentancur joined the north London club from Juventus in January 2022.

Bentancur is currently preparing to represent his country at this summer's Copa America in the United States, which starts on June 20.