Tottenham: Premier League 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Tottenham will start their 2024/25 Premier League season at newly-promoted Leicester City on August 19 for the first Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports.

Ange Postecoglou begins his second season in charge of Spurs at the Championship winners, who are currently without a manager following Enzo Maresca's departure to Chelsea.

The first North London Derby of the season soon follows on Saturday September 14 when Arsenal visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the return fixture set for Tuesday January 14.

Spurs, who will also compete in the Europa League this season, head to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day and finish at home to Brighton on Sunday May 25.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

19: Leicester City (a), live on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football - kick-off 8pm

24: Everton (h)

31: Newcastle (a)

September

14: Arsenal (h)

21: Brentford (h)

28: Man Utd (a)

October

5: Brighton (a)

19: West Ham (h)

26: Crystal Palace (a)

November

2: Aston Villa (h)

9: Ipswich Town (h)

23: Man City (a)

30: Fulham (h)

December

3: Bournemouth (a)

7: Chelsea (h)

14: Southampton (a)

21: Liverpool (h)

26: Nottingham Forest (a)

29: Wolves (h)

January

4: Newcastle (h)

14: Arsenal (a)

18: Everton (a)

25: Leicester City (h)

February

1: Brentford (a)

15: Man Utd (h)

22: Ipswich Town (a)

25: Man City (h)

March

8: Bournemouth (h)

15: Fulham (a)

April

2: Chelsea (a)

5: Southampton (h)

12: Wolves (a)

19: Nottingham Forest (h)

26: Liverpool (a)

May

3: West Ham (a)

10: Crystal Palace (h)

18: Aston Villa (a)

25: Brighton (h)

2024/25 Europa League dates

Matchday 1: 25/26 September 2024

Matchday 2: 3 October 2024

Matchday 3: 24 October 2024

Matchday 4: 7 November 2024

Matchday 5: 28 November 2024

Matchday 6: 12 December 2024

Matchday 7: 23 January 2025

Matchday 8: 30 January 2025

Knockout round play-offs: 13 & 20 February 2025

Round of 16 first leg: 6 March 2025

Round of 16 second leg: 13 March 2025

Quarter-finals first leg: 10 April 2025

Quarter-finals second leg: 17 April 2025

Semi-finals first leg: 1 May 2025

Semi-finals second leg: May 2025

Final: 21 May 2025

The 2024/25 Premier League season will start on Friday August 16 and conclude on Sunday May 25 2025.

The campaign will run over 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Community Shield will take place on Saturday 10 August and the FA Cup final will be played on Saturday May 17, the weekend before the Premier League's final day.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 31. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 21 in Bilbao, with the UEFA Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 28.

