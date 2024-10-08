Tottenham's Premier League collapses compared as Brighton capitulation sets unwanted record

It was a case of deja vu for Tottenham at Brighton on Sunday.

Spurs' shocking second-half collapse to surrender a two-goal lead and lose 3-2 at the Amex Stadium set a new unwanted record for the north London club.

It was the 10th time Tottenham have lost a Premier League game in which they led by two or more goals, becoming the first club to hit double figures for this, and at least three more than any other side in the competition's history.

Most PL defeats having been ahead by 2+ goals (Source: Opta) Tottenham - 10

Aston Villa - 7

West Ham - 7

Everton - 6

Man City - 6

Southampton - 6

If Ange Postecoglou was hoping to shake off the 'Spursy' tag then he has plenty more work to do, especially after conceding three goals in 18 second-half minutes.

But how does this latest capitulation compare to the other nine that came before it?

Man City 4-2 Tottenham - January 2023

Postecoglou's predecessor Antonio Conte launched an extraordinary rant about the club's culture after Spurs surrendered another two-goal lead on the south coast in a 3-3 draw at Southampton in March 2023.

But two months earlier Spurs did lose from two goals up under the Italian at champions Manchester City - and it was eerily similar to their latest capitulation at Brighton.

Spurs led 2-0 at half-time through goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal, but three goals in 12 minutes - six minutes quicker than Brighton managed - saw City put together a second-half comeback to run out 4-2 winners.

Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero - who captained Spurs at Brighton on Sunday - were all part of that defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal 5-2 Tottenham - February 2012

Spurs were in dreamland at their north London rivals Arsenal after goals from Louis Saha and Emmanuel Adebayor put Andre Villas-Boas' side 2-0 up after 34 minutes.

But unlike their most recent collapses, Spurs threw away their lead before half-time as Bacary Sagna and Robin van Persie hauled the Gunners level.

Postecoglou spoke about a lack of fight and his side "accepting their fate" on Sunday, and even 12 years ago that appeared to be the case as Tottenham found themselves 5-2 down by the 68th minute after Tomas Rosicky's goal was followed by a Theo Walcott double.

Burnley 4-2 Tottenham - May 2010

Image: Burnley came back from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham on the last day of the 2009/10 season

Admittedly this collapse at Burnley on the final day of the 2009/10 season came just days after a real high for Spurs, after qualifying for the Champions League for the first time following a 1-0 win at Manchester City to secure a top-four finish.

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric put Spurs 2-0 up after 32 minutes at Turf Moor, but already-relegated Burnley pulled a goal back through Wade Elliott before half-time.

Second-half goals from Jack Cork, Martin Paterson and Steven Thompson then completed the comeback against Harry Redknapp's side.

Man Utd 5-2 Tottenham - April 2009

It was a second half to forget once again for Spurs as Manchester United scored five goals in 22 minutes to claim a 5-2 home win.

Tottenham had looked on course for a first Old Trafford win for 20 years with Redknapp's team 2-0 up after 32 minutes, thanks to quickfire first-half goals from Darren Bent and Modric.

But the game turned on a controversial penalty as goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes fouled Michael Carrick, and Cristiano Ronaldo's 57th-minute spot-kick sparked the collapse, which saw Wayne Rooney hit a double either side of another Ronaldo goal, while ex-Spurs striker Dimitar Berbatov rubbed further salt in the wounds by scoring a fifth.

It was not the first time Spurs had spectacularly crumbled against Sir Alex Ferguson's side (more to come on that later).

Fulham 3-2 Tottenham - September 2002

Image: Fulham players celebrate their 3-2 comeback win over Tottenham in 2002

Les Ferdinand told Sky Sports on Sunday the Spurs players will be "embarrassed" by their Brighton collapse and revealed it "lingers until you play again" - and he knows all about that, having himself been part of a Spurs capitulation.

Twenty-two years ago, the striker started in the 3-2 defeat at Fulham that saw Spurs familiarly go in at the break 2-0 up after goals from Dean Richards and Teddy Sheringham.

But Junichi Inamoto's goal with 22 minutes left set up the Cottagers' comeback at Loftus Road, as Spurs fell apart in the final moments with Steed Malbranque's 84th-minute penalty equaliser followed by a Sylvain Legwinski's 90th-minute winner.

Ferdinand and Spurs did, however, bounce back in their next game with a 3-2 home win over West Ham - the exact fixture Postecoglou's side face next after the October international break.

Tottenham 3-5 Man Utd - September 2001

Arguably Tottenham's worst Premier League collapse.

White Hart Lane was rocking at half-time with Glenn Hoddle's side 3-0 up against the champions Manchester United, thanks to goals from Dean Richards (on his debut), Ferdinand and Christian Ziege.

But, much like the capitulation at Brighton 23 years on, it was an early second-half goal which triggered the Man Utd comeback.

Andy Cole's header within a minute of the restart was followed by a 58th-minute Laurent Blanc header before Ruud van Nistelrooy headed the visitors level in the 72nd minute.

And just four minutes later, Juan Sebastian Veron scored to complete the remarkable comeback before David Beckham grabbed a fifth in the 87th minute.

It is a defeat which has come to epitomise the 'Spursy' tag.

Tottenham 2-4 Aston Villa - April 2000

Image: Dion Dublin (right) scored twice in Aston Villa's 4-2 comeback win at Tottenham in 2000

Even 24 years ago Tottenham were conceding quickfire second-half goals as Aston Villa netted four in 12 minutes at White Hart Lane to win 4-2.

George Graham's side were 2-0 up in the 47th minute through Steffen Iversen and Chris Armstrong - but then came the collapse in the 62nd minute.

Dion Dublin's seven-minute double drew Villa level, with goals from Benito Carbone and Alan Wright completing the fightback.

Liverpool 3-2 Tottenham - May 1999

Yet another second-half capitulation, this time at the hands of Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher's own goal and Steffen Iversen put Spurs into the familiar 2-0 half-time lead, although they were reduced to 10 players when Mauricio Taricco was sent off just before the interval.

Liverpool then immediately seized the initiative after the break as Jamie Redknapp scored a 49th-minute penalty, with Paul Ince heading a 77th-minute equaliser followed by Steve McManaman's winner just two minutes later.

Chelsea 4-3 Tottenham - February 1994

Tottenham's first instance of losing a Premier League game when leading by two or more goals came 30 years ago at the hands of London rivals Chelsea.

Spurs were 2-0 up within 18 minutes through Steve Sedgley and Jason Dozzell, yet incredibly the Blues were ahead at half-time as Mal Donaghy, Mark Stein and John Spencer scored in the space of 11 minutes to make it 3-2.

Andrew Gray equalised from the spot for Spurs in the 73rd minute, but he then missed a penalty to put Gerry Francis' team back ahead, and he was made to pay as Stein hit a 90th-minute penalty winner for Hoddle's side.