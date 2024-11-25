Guglielmo Vicario fractures ankle: Tottenham goalkeeper undergoes surgery after suffering injury vs Man City

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has undergone surgery after suffering a fractured ankle during the 4-0 victory at Manchester City on Saturday, the club has announced.

Vicario completed the full 90 minutes of the game at the Etihad, but the club have revealed he suffered the injury during the match.

The 28-year-old underwent treatment late in the first half and re-emerged limping after half-time, although he went on to make three second-half saves.

In a statement posted on X on Monday evening, Spurs wrote: "We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario has today undergone surgery for a fracture of his right ankle.

"Guglielmo will be assessed by our medical staff to determine when he can return to training. We're all behind you, Vic."

Vicario is yet to miss a single minute of Premier League football since joining from Empoli last summer, playing all of their 38 games last season and each of the 12 league matches so far in 2024/25.

Fraser Forster, who made 14 Premier League appearances for the club in his debut season in 2022/23, will be most likely to stand in for Vicario in his absence, having been on the bench for 11 of their 12 league matches so far this term.

Vicario on Instagram: Injury will keep me out 'a while'

Vicario himself took to Instagram with a statement to Tottenham fans alongside a photo from his hospital bed, where he said he will be out "for a while" and confirmed he had played for more than an hour with the injury during Saturday's game.

"Sometimes football gives you its highs, and sometimes it challenges you in ways you don't expect," he wrote. "I played 60 minutes at the Etihad with a broken bone in my ankle, giving absolutely everything I had for the team.

"Unfortunately there was no way around this one.. I needed surgery. I'm disappointed I won't be able to help the team for a while.

"A massive thank you to the doctors and the staff. The operation went well, and from tomorrow I'll be working hard to come back stronger, fitter, and ready to give my all for you again.

"Thank you to the Spurs fans for all the love. See you soon on the pitch."