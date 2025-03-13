Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham are starting to look more like themselves with return of injured stars

Ange Postecoglou says it is no surprise that Tottenham Hotspur are getting back to winning ways now their injured players are starting to return to fitness, after progressing to the Europa League quarter-finals with victory over AZ Alkmaar.

Tottenham were able to start with both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero in the heart of their defence for the first time since a 4-3 home defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League back in December for their crucial last-16 second-leg tie with AZ.

The pair helped the hosts beat the Eredivisie side 3-1 on the night (3-2 on aggregate) to set up a quarter-final with Eintracht Frankfurt, with Postecoglou quick to point out the importance of finally seeing some of his injured stars back playing again.

"It's no coincidence that we're getting some of our key players back," he said after the match. "Also the guys are getting some decent recovery between games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Will Bitabiri and James Cole discuss Tottenham Hotspur's crucial win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League that sees the North London side progress to the Europa League quarter-finals.

"I'm able to change the team a fair bit. Don't forget, Sonny [Heung-Min Son] and [James] Maddison didn't start on the weekend [in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth]. We can do these things that allow us to prepare the team properly."

With the last-eight meeting with Frankfurt not until April, Postecoglou now has some crucial time to build up those returning players' fitness levels.

Image: Odobert gave Tottenham the lead

"We did look more like ourselves, but we've still got levels to go because I still think guys like Romero, Micky, Wilson [Odobert], Dom [Solanke] and all these guys are still building their way back up to match fitness and match sharpness," he added.

"It's why they're here, they're quality players. Romero and Micky make such a big difference to us and you saw Wilson, we've hardly had him this year, what a super talent he is.

"I guess with the quarter-finals almost three and a half weeks away, it's a great opportunity for us to get these guys up to speed for that game."

Overall, the Australian was delighted with how his players performed on a night when the pressure really was on the hosts, with their season on the line having exited both domestic cup competitions, while they are languishing down in 13th place in the Premier League.

"I'm super pleased we progressed, which was the main thing, played pretty well as well, we were really in control of the game, but we are our own worst enemy at times," he said.

"When we were in control, we let them back into the game and it got a bit nervy towards the end, but we thoroughly deserved to progress.

Image: Tottenham midfielder James Maddison celebrates scoring the team's second goal

"We were in control for most of it, playing some good football, playing in their half, they hardly created a chance on goal, we then got our goals, but gave away a silly goal after a mix up and it got a bit nervy.

"We got a good third, had a chance to get a fourth and kill the game off, but it is a European tie, everyone is on edge and in the end we wanted to progress and that is what we did.

"We scored a great goal from the press and started the second half really well, really should've put the tie away in the first 15-20 minutes, but super pleased for the boys."

Maddison: We have not achieved anything yet

Image: James Maddison celebrates putting Tottenham 2-0 up against AZ in the second leg

After scoring Spurs' second goal of the night, Maddison urged his team-mates to build on the result over the closing months of the season.

"It's what we set out to do at the start of the two legs. There was a lot of talk after last week's performance and we were honest with ourselves, we were not good enough," he told TNT Sports.

"I knew what we were capable of here in front of our fans and we got the job done.

"We have not achieved anything yet, we are into the quarter-finals and we kick on and look forward to it.

"Over the last few months when we've spoken about injuries and missing key players, then tonight, we're stood in the tunnel and you look at the team and it's a group of men. When you have the spine of players who are experienced and have played at this level for a long time it makes a difference.

"Micky [Van de Ven] and Cuti [Romero], solid at the back and it was a solid performance and we're deservedly through.

"Wilson Odobert will grab the headlines tonight and rightly so, two goals and he was a threat, and I thought he was absolutely fantastic. I'm going to go give him a big pat on the back."