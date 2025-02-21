 Skip to content

Europa League route to 2025 final: How Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers could feature in Bilbao

Man Utd will face Real Sociedad, Tottenham face AZ Alkmaar and Rangers take on Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce as they discover their Europa League round of 16 draw opponents; the first legs of the ties will be played on March 6, with the second legs taking place on March 13

Friday 21 February 2025 12:36, UK

Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers have discovered their Europa League round of 16 opponents. Here, we look at how they can reach the final in Bilbao.

Ruben Amorim's team will face Real Sociedad - who beat Midtjylland in the knockout play-off round. Tottenham Hotspur will have familiar opponents in AZ Alkmaar, who they already played in the league phase.

Rangers will take on Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in their round of 16 tie, which begin on March 6 with the second legs on March 13.

None of the three British sides competed in the knockout play-off round - but can any of these teams play each other in this season's Europa League?

We would have to wait until the semi-finals for an all-British tie between Rangers and Man Utd, but neither of those sides have the chance to face Spurs until the final.

Below, we take a look at each team's route to the final along with their potential opponents...

Man Utd's route to the Europa League final

Rasmus Højlund has been involved in 50% of Manchester United's goals in the UEFA Europa League this season (6/12), with the Danish forward scoring (4) or assisting (1) each of United’s last five goals in the competition.
Image: Man Utd finished third in the Europa League group phase

Round of 16: Real Sociedad

Quarter-final: Lyon or FCSB

Semi-final: Fenerbahce, Rangers, Roma or Athletic Bilbao

Final: Viktoria Plzen, Lazio, Olympiakos, Bodo/Glimt, Frankfurt, Ajax, AZ Alkmaar or Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur's route to the Europa League final

Tottenham's Brennan Johnson celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Roma
Image: Tottenham will face AZ Alkmaar, who they played in the league phase

Round of 16: AZ Alkmaar

Quarter-final: Eintracht Frankfurt or Ajax

Semi-final: Bodo/Glimt, Olympiacos, Viktoria Plzen or Lazio

Final: Real Sociedad, Man Utd, FCSB, Lyon, Fenerbahce, Rangers, AS Roma or Athletic Bilbao

Rangers' route to the Europa League final

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 30: Rangers' Valcalv Cerny celebrates with Cryiel Dessers after scoring to make it 2-0 during a UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between Rangers and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox Stadium, on January 30, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Image: Rangers will take on Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the Europa League round of 16

Round of 16: Fenerbahce

Quarter-final: Athletic Bilbao or Roma

Semi-final: FCSB, Lyon, Real Sociedad or Man Utd

Final: Viktoria Plzen, Lazio, Olympiakos, Bodo/Glimt, Frankfurt, Ajax, AZ Alkmaar or Tottenham

Europa League round of 16 draw in full

Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiacos

Fenerbahce vs Rangers

Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt

FCSB vs Lyon

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur

Real Sociedad vs Man Utd

Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio

Roma vs Athletic Bilbao

When are the Europa League knockout rounds?

  • Last-16 games will be played on March 6, with the second legs taking place on March 13.
  • The quarter-finals are on April 10, with the return legs on April 17.
  • The semi-finals will take place on May 1, with second legs on May 8.
  • The final will be played at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain, on May 21.

Europa League knockout play-offs fixtures and results

First legs

Feb 13: Midtjylland 1-2 Real Sociedad
Feb 13: Fenerbahce 3-0 Anderlecht
Feb 13: Ferencvaros 1-0 Viktoria Plzen
Feb 13: Union Saint-Gilloise 0-2 Ajax
Feb 13: AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Galatasaray
Feb 13: Porto 1-1 Roma
Feb 13: Twente 2-1 Bodo/Glimt
Feb 13: PAOK Salonika 1-2 FCSB

Second legs

Feb 20: Bodo/Glmit 5-2 Twente (agg 6-4)
Feb 20: FCSB 2-0 PAOK Salonika (agg 4-1)
Feb 20: Galatasaray 2-2 AZ Alkmaar (agg 3-6)
Feb 20: Roma 3-2 Porto (agg 4-3)
Feb 20: Ajax 1-2 Union Saint-Gilloise (agg 3-2)
Feb 20: Anderlecht 2-2 Fenerbahce (agg 2-5)
Feb 20: Viktoria Plzen 3-0 Ferencvaros (agg 3-1)
Feb 20: Real Sociedad 5-2 Midtjylland (agg 7-3)

