Europa League route to 2025 final: How Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers could feature in Bilbao
Man Utd will face Real Sociedad, Tottenham face AZ Alkmaar and Rangers take on Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce as they discover their Europa League round of 16 draw opponents; the first legs of the ties will be played on March 6, with the second legs taking place on March 13
Friday 21 February 2025 12:36, UK
Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers have discovered their Europa League round of 16 opponents. Here, we look at how they can reach the final in Bilbao.
Ruben Amorim's team will face Real Sociedad - who beat Midtjylland in the knockout play-off round. Tottenham Hotspur will have familiar opponents in AZ Alkmaar, who they already played in the league phase.
Rangers will take on Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in their round of 16 tie, which begin on March 6 with the second legs on March 13.
- Europa League last-16 draw | How the league phase finished
None of the three British sides competed in the knockout play-off round - but can any of these teams play each other in this season's Europa League?
We would have to wait until the semi-finals for an all-British tie between Rangers and Man Utd, but neither of those sides have the chance to face Spurs until the final.
Below, we take a look at each team's route to the final along with their potential opponents...
Man Utd's route to the Europa League final
Round of 16: Real Sociedad
Quarter-final: Lyon or FCSB
Semi-final: Fenerbahce, Rangers, Roma or Athletic Bilbao
Final: Viktoria Plzen, Lazio, Olympiakos, Bodo/Glimt, Frankfurt, Ajax, AZ Alkmaar or Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur's route to the Europa League final
Round of 16: AZ Alkmaar
Quarter-final: Eintracht Frankfurt or Ajax
Semi-final: Bodo/Glimt, Olympiacos, Viktoria Plzen or Lazio
Final: Real Sociedad, Man Utd, FCSB, Lyon, Fenerbahce, Rangers, AS Roma or Athletic Bilbao
Rangers' route to the Europa League final
Round of 16: Fenerbahce
Quarter-final: Athletic Bilbao or Roma
Semi-final: FCSB, Lyon, Real Sociedad or Man Utd
Final: Viktoria Plzen, Lazio, Olympiakos, Bodo/Glimt, Frankfurt, Ajax, AZ Alkmaar or Tottenham
Europa League round of 16 draw in full
Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiacos
Fenerbahce vs Rangers
Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt
FCSB vs Lyon
AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur
Real Sociedad vs Man Utd
Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio
Roma vs Athletic Bilbao
When are the Europa League knockout rounds?
- Last-16 games will be played on March 6, with the second legs taking place on March 13.
- The quarter-finals are on April 10, with the return legs on April 17.
- The semi-finals will take place on May 1, with second legs on May 8.
- The final will be played at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain, on May 21.
Europa League knockout play-offs fixtures and results
First legs
Feb 13: Midtjylland 1-2 Real Sociedad
Feb 13: Fenerbahce 3-0 Anderlecht
Feb 13: Ferencvaros 1-0 Viktoria Plzen
Feb 13: Union Saint-Gilloise 0-2 Ajax
Feb 13: AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Galatasaray
Feb 13: Porto 1-1 Roma
Feb 13: Twente 2-1 Bodo/Glimt
Feb 13: PAOK Salonika 1-2 FCSB
Second legs
Feb 20: Bodo/Glmit 5-2 Twente (agg 6-4)
Feb 20: FCSB 2-0 PAOK Salonika (agg 4-1)
Feb 20: Galatasaray 2-2 AZ Alkmaar (agg 3-6)
Feb 20: Roma 3-2 Porto (agg 4-3)
Feb 20: Ajax 1-2 Union Saint-Gilloise (agg 3-2)
Feb 20: Anderlecht 2-2 Fenerbahce (agg 2-5)
Feb 20: Viktoria Plzen 3-0 Ferencvaros (agg 3-1)
Feb 20: Real Sociedad 5-2 Midtjylland (agg 7-3)