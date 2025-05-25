Ange Postecoglou questions 'weird' talk over his Spurs future as chairman Daniel Levy fails to provide clarity

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is bemused at the "weird" speculation over his future as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy failed to provide clarity on his position in his end-of-season message.

The Australian led Spurs to Europa League glory on Wednesday to end their 17-year trophy drought and earn Champions League qualification.

But he has presided over one of their worst-ever league campaigns, with Sunday's 4-1 home defeat to Brighton seeing them finish 17th - their lowest in Premier League history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the match between Spurs and Brighton in the Premier League.

Tottenham also became the first side in top-flight history to lose 22 games in a 38-game season and not be relegated, while their 22 league losses equalled the club's all-time club record for most defeats in a league season (22 in 1934/35).

A first European trophy in 41 years against the backdrop of a dismal domestic season has led to intense speculation over his future, which Postecoglou fails to understand.

He said at his post-match press conference: "I'll be honest, I've been finding it really weird talking about my future when we've done something unprecedented.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I've had to answer the questions because no one else at the club is kind of in the position to do so, I guess. But I can't answer that question about me and my future, and part of me is kind of thinking, well, why have I been asked that question? But it is what it is.

"And I've got no doubt, though, that this could be a real sort of defining moment for this club because wherever I've been, I've kind of made an impact where I've brought success to a club that hasn't had for a while, and you just have to look at those clubs' trajectory even after I've left, they're still competing for things.

"I really think this is a moment in time where this club can really push on and be a real contender for honours on a yearly basis."

Levy gives no clarity on Ange future

Image: Spurs chairman Daniel Levy (left) has a decision to make over Postecoglou's future

Postecoglou's comments come after Tottenham chairman Levy offered no assurances about the long-term future of the former Celtic boss in his end-of-season message to fans, which was released before the defeat to Brighton.

Asked for his gut feeling on his future, Postecoglou replied: "My gut feeling is that I feel, right now, that I've done something that no one believed I could. And I shouldn't be here, sitting there, talking about it. That's my feeling, but it is what it is.

"And probably I'm talking now because I'm tired, mate. It's done. I don't have to think about another game. I just want to go on a break and enjoy my family and reflect on being part of something unbelievably special.

Image: Ange Postecoglou led Spurs to Europa League glory to earn the club's first trophy in 17 years

"I've been fortunate to be in this position a number of times, but seeing those scenes yesterday and the people who've reached out to me and talked to me about how it's affected and what's happened the last couple of days, that's just a beautiful thing and I just want to enjoy that.

"To be honest, the rest of it, I don't even want to be talking about it. I just think it's unnecessary.

"You're right to ask the question, but you're asking the person who can't give you that answer. And I guess, even for you guys, you wouldn't be asking it if there wasn't a doubt. But I can't answer it. There's nothing I can say that can answer that question. Other people can, so from my perspective, it doesn't diminish the achievement.

"I'm so confident about what we can build at this football club, and I want to push on and take it to the next level and we'll see whether that happens or not."

Ange has 'no doubt' Spurs will be stronger in PL next season

Postecoglou's name was chanted by Spurs fans during the Europa League trophy parade at the end of the Brighton defeat.

He was also shown plenty of love and affection during Friday's open-top bus parade, which saw him deliver the killer line that "season three is always better than season two".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Postecoglou declares “season three is always better than season two” at Tottenham's Europa League trophy parade

Questioned on why next season will be different domestically, he said: "I made decisions that I felt were going to give us the best chance for achieving the goal we needed to achieve this year, and that's affected our league form.

"If people don't want to take that into account, then there's nothing I can say to explain it any better than that.

"I came to the club when it finished eighth. I didn't take over a club that finished second. It had no European football to speak of. It lost the one player [Harry Kane] that probably guarantees you European football. That was my starting point. At the end of two years I've got the club a trophy it's been crying out for, Champions League football, we finished fifth last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports senior football journalist Pete Smith analyses the stats behind Tottenham's historic Europa League win

"Either people are saying last year was a huge anomaly for us to finish fifth, or this is what we deliver.

"I've got no doubt next year we'll be in a much stronger position in the league, challenging for the top places.

"I've got no doubt we'll tackle the Champions League with the same determination that we tackled the Europa League.

"I have no doubts about that. I think if people are seeking any more evidence about me, then there's nothing I'm going to say that's going to convince them if they haven't seen it in the last two years."

Redknapp: Ange deserves another season

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"I said before that if he wins the Europa League, he should keep his job.

"Forget what's happened because it has been a disappointing league campaign. It's been a bizarre season when you can finish so low but still win a European cup.

"You have to credit it him for that and winning a trophy was his brief.

"What he said in mid-season was one of the great quotes of all time. 'I always win something in my second season' is almost up there with 'I'd love it if we beat them'. It's up there with the 'special one'.

"To say it and then deliver it, it blew my mind. But I'm getting the feeling when he speaks and I'm hearing a few things about things not going in his favour.

"They have had injuries this year but they still shouldn't perform as they have done in the league. However, I think he does deserve another season."

'Why should Ange answer question son his future?' Sky Sports' Roy Keane:



"I think it's unfair to keep asking him about his situation because he's under contract.



"I don't hear other managers being constantly asked whether they are going to be in a job next year.



"Why should he have to answer that?



"No doubt he'll be under pressure but he's under contract.



"He's obviously off the back of a big success in midweek but the league form has been shocking.



"You'd think the fact he's one a trophy and they've got Champions League next season that he'd get some sort of backing."

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.