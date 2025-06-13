Thomas Frank's Tottenham in-tray: New Spurs head coach must win players over after Ange Postecoglou sacking
Tottenham have appointed Thomas Frank as their new head coach; Dane has plenty of areas to look at, including winning the players over after Ange Postecoglou's sacking, sorting the futures of Heung-Min Son and Cristian Romero, and ensuring good transfer business is conducted
Friday 13 June 2025 14:57, UK
Sky Sports takes a look at the areas facing the new Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank, following his appointment on a three-year deal.
Win over players
It is clear that the Spurs squad are not best pleased about Ange Postecoglou's sacking despite him guiding them to Europa League glory.
There have been plenty of pleasant farewell messages, including from captain Heung-Min Son and James Maddison, while Micky van de Ven admitted the Australian's dismissal was "strange".
It means Frank has a job on his hands to quickly win over the players, who feel Postecoglou should still be leading them.
But the Dane will back his man-management skills and affable nature, which worked so well at Brentford, to earn the players' trust and affection.
Two players who will likely be delighted at Frank's arrival are Brennan Johnson and Archie Gray, who were both wanted by Frank at Brentford.
UEFA Super Cup glory can kickstart tenure
One way he can convince not only the players, but the fans, that he is the right appointment is by winning silverware in his first competitive game in charge.
As Europa League winners, Tottenham's first game of the season will see them take on Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain for the UEFA Super Cup in Udine, Italy.
Spurs will be huge underdogs for that game on August 13, but a shock victory for the north Londoners would give Frank a real springboard to work from.
Before that game, Spurs face high-profile pre-season friendlies against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Newcastle, so Frank should have plenty to work from ahead of the PSG game.
But when the season gets underway, the 51-year-old can ill afford the slow starts he has had at previous clubs - he needed nine games to earn his first Brondby win, while he lost eight of his first 10 at Brentford.
Futures of Son and Romero
For that PSG opener, though, will Frank have leaders Son and Cristian Romero to call on?
Captain Son recently admitted his Tottenham future is uncertain this summer.
The 32-year-old has one year left on his deal, and Sky Sports News understands the club will give Son the final say if they receive a suitable offer amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.
Frank will either see this as a time to move the club legend on off the back of Europa League glory, or keep him around to help shape his early tenure.
But Frank might not have as much say in Romero's future, who had an excellent relationship with Postecoglou.
In the Argentina international's Postecoglou farewell message, he appeared to aim a dig at the Spurs hierarchy, posting: "From day one you paved the way despite the many obstacles that always existed and always will exist."
With Atletico Madrid interested in the 27-year-old, Frank will need to gauge whether Romero will be all-in on his project.
If not, then he could get a sizeable transfer fee for Romero, generating more funds for summer spending.
Improve squad and add more experience
In his final press conference, Postecoglou urged the club to sign more experienced players ahead of next season's Champions League campaign.
This need will only be heightened if the likes of Son and 32-year-old Ben Davies are let go, with the latter linked with a move to Wrexham.
Teenagers Gray and Lucas Bergvall will be playing in the Champions League for the first time, and they will need experience around them if Frank is to get Spurs performing strongly in Europe's top-tier competition.
Considering Frank has never managed in the Champions League either, players with that pedigree would be of major benefit to him.
A bigger squad will also be needed if they are to fight on several fronts.
In terms of targets, Spurs may need a centre-back if Romero leaves, while midfield and wide forward positions need addressing.
Sky Sports News understands Frank would be keen to sign Bryan Mbeumo from his former club Brentford, and Tottenham have held initial discussions with the Bees about a deal for the Cameroon international.
Spurs have also recently stepped up their interest in Antoine Semenyo at Bournemouth.
Working within Spurs' structure and leaning on Lange
Even if Frank has targets in mind, it is ultimately Spurs as a club that decide who they sign, so he will have to work within the club's structure.
Chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange call the recruitment shots, with the returning Fabio Paratici also having a say.
Lange will most likely be Frank's comfort blanket, considering the pair's strong relationship. They worked together in Denmark at Lyngby, while they have known each other for many years.
Frank has a close ally in the Spurs hierarchy, and this could be vital to ensure the right signings are made.
Eliminate injury issues
A major issue under Postecoglou was injuries.
Sky Sports News understands concerns over the squad's injury record over the last two years were one of the reasons for Postecoglou's dismissal.
Frank will need to examine why this occurred and go about fixing it.
Joining him from Brentford is Chris Haslam, who was head of athletic performance at the Bees - essentially the lead fitness coach.
Haslam, who has undertaken the role of 'Head of Performance & First Team Assistant Coach' at Spurs, will be key in helping Frank prevent such an injury crisis from happening again.