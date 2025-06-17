Daniel Levy on Ange Postecoglou sacking: Europa win not enough for Spurs, we want Premier League title

Daniel Levy has broken his silence on Ange Postecoglou's sacking, saying winning the Europa League isn't enough - he wants the Premier League title.

Postecoglou's dismissal - described as a "unanimous decision" by the Spurs board - came 16 days after he guided Spurs to a 1-0 Europa League final win over Manchester United to claim their first European trophy in 41 years.

Thomas Frank replaced him, leaving Brentford after seven years and will manage in Europe for the first time as Spurs prepare for Champions League football next season.

Despite glory in Bilbao, which saw Spurs qualify for next season's Champions League, came after Postecoglou presided over the club's worst-ever Premier League campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at Postecoglou's highs and lows during his Spurs reign

Chairman Levy has spoken for the first time since Postecoglou's departure, explaining the board's decision to sack him in an interview with Spurs' in-house media team alongside Vinai Venkatesham, who was appointed as the club's chief executive in April.

Levy said: "You saw the outpouring of emotion with the parade. It was just incredible. We've won a European trophy.

"But it's not enough. It's what we haven't done that is more important. We need to win the league.

"We want to win the Premier League. We want to win the Champions League. We want to win."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at Postecoglou's highs and lows during his Spurs reign

He added: "I'm very grateful to Ange. I don't regret appointing Ange. In his first season we finished fifth and in our second season we were over the moon to win the trophy.

"But we need to compete in all competitions and we felt that we needed a change. I've got an excellent relationship with him. I've told him he's always going to be part of our history.

"Himself and his family are always welcome back. It was a collective decision. It wasn't my decision. We do everything together. Emotionally it was difficult but we believe we've made the right decision for the club.

"Whenever you have a new coach it's always a fresh start. You always have different ideas. But we want to build on the success of winning a trophy last season.

"One of the things that stood out to me with Thomas is that he's clearly highly intelligent. Great communicator. Super human being. Plus all the other technical aspects that are obviously important."

Why Frank? 'We ran a through process at speed'

Spurs chief executive Vinai Venkatesham:

"We ran a really thorough process at speed. We defined 10 characteristics that we think are important to be a successful manager at Tottenham Hotspur.

"We analysed in real detail, through our technical staff led by Johan [Lange, technical director], more than 30 candidates. We had a shortlist. We spent a lot of time at the shortlist.

"And Thomas was absolutely the number one candidate. And could not be more excited to have him join the club. I agree with everything that Daniel said around his characteristics.

"Personally one of the things I'm really excited about is that he is an outstanding developer of young players. I really look forward to seeing what he can do with the squad that we have here. I think the club have got wonderful foundations."

Ange: I accomplished what many said was not possible

In September, Postecoglou famously claimed he "always wins things in his second season" - but delivering on his promise was enough to keep his job.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On the September 15, after a defeat to Arsenal, Postecoglou claimed he always wins things in his second season

Postecoglou, via a statement from his agency CAA Base, said: "When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, my overriding emotion is one of pride.

"The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime.

"Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.

"That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream.

Image: Postecoglou led Spurs to Europa League glory

"There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible.

"We have also laid foundations that mean this club should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success.

"I have enormous faith in this group of players and know there is much more potential and growth in them.

"I sincerely want to thank those who are the lifeblood of the club, the supporters. I know there were some difficult times but I always felt that they wanted me to succeed and that gave me all the motivation I needed to push on.

"It's important to acknowledge the hard-working people at Spurs who gave me encouragement on a daily basis.

"And finally, I want to thank those who were with me every day for the last two years.

"A fantastic group of young men who are now legends of this football club and the brilliant coaches who never once doubted we could do something special.

"We are forever connected, Audere est Facere."

Sky Sports to show 215 games in 2025/26

Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season from 2025/26 after finalising a new four-year agreement for TV rights.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky Sports' exclusively live coverage will increase from 128 Premier League matches to at least 215 games.