Heung-Min Son: Tottenham Hotspur captain to leave Spurs this summer after ten years and wants to join MLS

Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son has announced he will be leaving the club this summer.

The forward announced his decision in a press conference ahead of Spurs' pre-season friendly against Newcastle in the player's native South Korea on Sunday - which could be his final game for the club.

Spurs head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed that Son will start and captain the team on Sunday.

Son wants to move to Major League Soccer despite renewed interest from Saudi Arabia. The MLS and LAFC, who have been strongly linked to the player, will now accelerate talks with Spurs over Son's transfer.

"I have decided to leave the club this summer. Respectfully the club is helping me with this decision," said an emotional Son.

"It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career. Such amazing memories. It was so hard to make the decision.

"I need a new environment to push myself. I need a little bit of change - 10 years is a long time. I came to north London as a kid, 23 years old, such a young age. I leave this club as a grown man, a very proud man.

"I want to say thank you to all the Spurs fans for giving me so much love. I hope the goodbye is also good timing and this is the right time to make that decision. I hope everyone can accept that and respect that."

Son confirmed that he had made his decision to leave a while ago but only told a few players. New Spurs boss Frank knew of Son's decision ahead of their first pre-season game at Reading earlier this month.

Son is fourth on the list of Spurs' all-time record goalscorers - behind only Harry Kane, Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith.

Son has 173 goals and 101 assists for Spurs in all competitions, including 127 goals and 27 assists in 333 matches in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old's last competitive game for the club is set to be the Europa League final win over Manchester United in Bilbao last season.

Image: Son lifted the Europa League trophy with Spurs last season

The winger was a second-half substitute in that match and lifted the trophy after full-time - Spurs' first major honour since 2008.

Cristian Romero - who was linked with a move away from Spurs himself this summer - is likely to be the new captain of the north London club.

Frank: Son one of the best ever PL wingers

Speaking in the same press conference, new Spurs head coach Frank described Son as the one of the best Premier League wingers there has ever been.

"For me personally, I would love to work with him. He is a fantastic person and player. I've had the opportunity to watch him from a distance," said the Dane.

"He has been here 10 years at Spurs, not just 10 years but 10 amazing years. He is a truly Spurs legend in every aspect. I actually think one of the best players who has ever played in the Premier League as a winger in my opinion.

Image: Thomas Frank was with Son in the press conference when he announced his decision

"I like the club has been open to it because it is never easy to find that perfect timing and me coming in a little bit from the side I think it's probably the perfect timing going out on a high.

"He's been here for 10 years, won a well deserved trophy. Been a key player for many seasons. It's almost the perfect ending to a happy family.

"I think it's very clear. It's no secret that Sonny will start and will lead the team out as captain. So I'm looking forward to that in many ways and if it is to be the last game for Sonny, what a place to do it in South Korea, his home country in front of his home fans.

"That could potentially be a beautiful ending. First and foremost with the biggest respect to Sonny and what he's done for the club."

Frank was also asked on how Spurs move on from Son - with the north London club still active in the transfer market.

While Spurs have the option to buy a new wide player to replace Son, Frank talked up the options already at the club.

"First and foremost, when a great player is leaving a team other players have a chance to shine," said Frank.

"Brennan Johnson is a player who could play on the left. Also I think that Wilson Odobert did well against Arsenal and can play on the left and also Mathys Tel is a flexible player.

"I think we have some young promising players that hopefully can step up and take over from Sonny in the future."

Analysis: Son a Spurs and Premier League icon

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Heung-Min Son will go down as one of Tottenham Hotspur's most standout players of the modern era. There is even a fair argument to say he is the standalone Spurs icon of this generation.

Harry Kane may be Spurs' all-time record goalscorer, but Son will always be remembered as the one who stayed.

Kane gave Spurs fans more goalscoring moments down the years but Son holds just one moment - the trophy lift in Bilbao - which stands above all in terms of Spurs' recent history.

And it is worth remembering that many of Kane's goals came from Son's assists. Statistically speaking, Son was one half of the deadliest striker partnership in Premier League history.

Son and Kane set each other up 47 times across 229 games together - no Premier League pair has managed more. The 2020/21 campaign was the highlight of their partnership, with their 14 assists for goals between them the most in a single season.

Thomas Frank described the South Korean as one of the greatest Premier League wingers of all time and his numbers are definitely up there.

Not only is he fourth on Spurs' all-time top goalscorers list but he is 16th on the Premier League's scorers chart - and one of only 34 players to be in the Premier League 100 goals club.

Since his Premier League debut, only Mohamed Salah has more goal contributions. Son even has more than Kevin de Bruyne in that time, despite the Belgian joining Manchester City in the same summer that Son arrived at Spurs.

All that plus a lovable character that even rivals fans could not argue against, it highlights that Son is not just a Spurs legend, but a Premier League one too.

